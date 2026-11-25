Lille mounted a stunning second-half comeback to earn their first win in this season’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase, stunning Bayern Munich in a 2-1 win at Stade Pierre-Mauroy - Die Roten’s first away defeat since last season’s UCL semi-final.

With his attacking ranks hit by injury, Vincent Kompany was not afraid to name a side more familiar with stopping goals than scoring them.

So it was appropriate that one of his defenders was first to find the net, with Tom Bischof swinging his corner into a crowded box, where Dayot Upamecano arrived to power his header past a wrong-footed Berke Ozer.

It briefly looked as though Lille - who went into this round second-bottom of the league phase - might respond, but they were snuffed out and instead had to rely on Ozer to keep out Konrad Laimer one-on-one.

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Neither side could create anything else meaningful in the first half, but Lille’s intentions became clear when they had the ball in the net less than a minute after the restart, though it was disallowed for a foul by Ayase Ueda on Joshua Kimmich as he bundled in.

But the hosts continued pushing, and there was nothing to deny Ueda from latching onto Nathan Ngoy’s through ball, opening up his body and placing a right-footed shot into the far corner.

Bayern attacked back straight away, but it was the home fans that were soon in pandemonium again in extraordinary circumstances.

Ozer gathered the ball and quickly set his side going, with Benjamin Andre playing Ethan Mbappe clean through.

His shot bounced against the upright, but the retreating Aleksandar Pavlovic botched his clearance and ended up fumbling into his own net.

The hosts did a great job of keeping their opponents at bay after that, and somehow missed out on a third when Soriba Diaoune missed the target at an open back post.

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It’s Bayern’s worst five-match start to a European group stage/league phase since 2009/10, and they now have work to do to avoid having to take part in the knockout stage play-off.

Despite their first-ever home win against German opposition, that round is about as high as Lille can aim, but they now only have to make up a two-point gap to reach 24th place.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Benjamin Andre (Lille)

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