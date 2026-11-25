Liverpool earned a hard-fought 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League, becoming the first team to shut out the Belgians in more than nine months.

The Reds dominated possession in the early stages, but the first big chance fell to Club Brugge’s Freddie Potts, whose close-range effort was well blocked by Ronald Araujo.

However, it was Liverpool who struck first when goalkeeper Yann Sommer gave the ball away cheaply, an error that was punished clinically by Alexander Isak.

The home side were quick to threaten a response, and Felix Lemarechal should probably have scored at the back post, but his header was straight at Alisson.

Joaquin Seys also had a good opening before the break, requiring an impressive intervention from Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, it was a relatively cagey opening half overall - something that came as a surprise, given that there had been 42 total goals scored across the eight combined league phase matches the two sides had played this term.

It wasn’t all good news for the Reds though, as Andoni Iraola was forced to replace the injured Victor Munoz shortly prior to the break, and he turned to Rio Ngumoha, the man who had tormented Manchester United constantly last Sunday.

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That switch came close to having the desired effect, as the substitute nearly doubled the Reds’ lead soon after the interval, weaving his way through bodies in the box and narrowly missing the target.

Sommer then made a sharp stop to deny Liverpool a wonderful goal, repelling Szoboszlai at the end of a flowing passing sequence.

But the free-scoring Club Brugge were never likely to go down without a fight, and Lemarechal forced a great save out of Isak, which was the cue for Iraola to summon Virgil van Dijk and some more of his senior players.

The experienced heads did the trick, and Liverpool ultimately wrapped up the contest in style as the hosts committed men forward.

A classy bending strike from Florian Wirtz doubled the advantage, and Isak put the icing on the cake with a clever chipped finish.

Liverpool thus maintained a run of avoiding consecutive Champions League group-stage/league-phase defeats that dates back to November 2018.

As for Club Brugge, the loss brings to an end a remarkable 11-game unbeaten sequence (W10, D1), although they remain well on track to at least make the play-offs, targeting a fourth consecutive trip to the knockouts.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

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