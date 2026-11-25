Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner has criticised his own players for not learning English.

Glasner took over at Nottingham Forest in the summer, but things haven’t quite gone to plan, with the club currently sitting down in 17th.

Forest face Xabi Alonso’s struggling Chelsea at the City Ground on Friday, hoping to earn just their third league win of the season.

Speaking ahead of the game, the coach hit out at his own players for seemingly refusing to learn English.

"Stability in a company is having standards," said Glasner. "Everybody who joins commits to the standards. I think, very honestly, the standards were not high enough.

"We have players who are here for four years, can't speak English. If you go to Italy, after three months, every player gives his interview in the Italian language.

"For me, if I want to manage in England, I have to speak English. If I want to manage in Italy, I have to speak Italian. Otherwise, Oliver Glasner, if you want to speak in your dialect, stay at home in Austria, everybody understands you, but nowhere else."