Atletico Madrid celebrated their second victory of the Champions League league phase after they dispatched Viking FK by a 2-0 scoreline at a buoyant Metropolitano, prolonging the visitors’ wait for their first European victory over Spanish opposition (D2, L3).

After netting twice inside the opening half-hour in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Getafe, Atletico Madrid made an even faster start to proceedings against Viking, surging into a two-goal lead inside 25 minutes.

David Hancko played a major role in Atleti’s opener, producing a piercing through ball to find the run of Alex Grimaldo, who neatly pulled it back from Alexander Sorloth to smash a left-foot shot into the roof of the net.

Sorloth’s first goal of the season was soon followed by Alvarez’s second of the 2026-27 league phase, which required the intervention of goalline technology. The Argentine whipped his free-kick over the wall with such pace and precision that it crossed the line before the outstretched Lubomir Belko could get two hands to the ball.

While he could not stop the hosts from doubling the lead, Belko was on a one-man mission to prevent them from adding a third before the break, making two diving stops in relatively quick succession to thwart Lee Kang-in and Alvarez.

The goalkeeper’s busy evening continued after the interval as he was forced to put out a strong left hand to push away Alex Grimaldo’s driven effort.

Grimaldo, who netted a spot-kick at the weekend, then briefly thought he would get the chance to strike from 12 yards when the referee ruled Peter Christiansen had fouled Johnny Cardoso, only for the decision to be overturned for an offside infringement.

Match stats Flashscore

A third goal was not forthcoming, but the contest produced one final moment of drama when Henrik Falchener mistimed his sliding challenge on Giuliano Simeone as the last defender, resulting in his dismissal just a couple of minutes before the referee confirmed Atletico’s seventh win in eight games against Norwegian opposition.

While the hosts climb up to 18th spot in the league phase, Viking are left two points adrift of the top 24 and with plenty of work to do to secure knockout football.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)