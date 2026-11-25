Fenerbahce recorded back-to-back victories in the UEFA Champions League after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on matchday five of the league phase, a result that condemned the Ukrainian side to their third consecutive defeat in the competition.

The match started in lively fashion, and Shakhtar came close to securing a very early lead through Alisson when he latched onto a long ball, but his eventual effort was steered wide when he should have done better.

Fenerbahce responded well to that early warning and thought they had made the breakthrough inside the opening 20 minutes, when Vedat Muriqi found the back of the net after his initial close-range shot struck the post.

However, to Shakhtar’s relief, the goal was chalked off after the VAR officials spotted a handball from Muriqi during the build-up.

Both sides continued to work hard in their search for the opening goal of the night as the first half progressed. Muriqi’s header from a corner flashed narrowly over the crossbar, while Mason Greenwood’s long-range free-kick resulted in an impressive save from Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

Match momentum Flashscore

At the other end, Alisson was a whisker away from edging the Ukrainian side in front when his strike from the edge of the box was lifted just over the bar after being teed up perfectly by Lassina Traore.

The best opportunity for either side before the interval, though, fell to Fenerbahce’s Oguz Aydin after 40 minutes, but he was thwarted by a superb stop from Riznyk.

It was a scrappy beginning to the second half with both sides struggling to maintain possession, but Emre Belozoglu’s team took the lead after 56 minutes.

Greenwood’s left-footed strike from inside the box was palmed away by Riznyk, but he could only divert the ball into the path of Muriqi, who made no mistake to instinctively poke the ball home from only a few yards out for his third Champions League goal of the season.

Desperate to level the contest, Shakhtar showed extra urgency going forward, but a lack of quality in the final third let them down, with only a couple of long-range efforts troubling Ederson in any way as the second period progressed.

Key match stats Flashscore

The game petered out in the closing stages, and the Yellow Canaries managed the final few minutes comfortably to hold onto their narrow lead and secure three vital points.

After losing to a Turkish side for the first time in their history, Shakhtar remain just outside the top 24 of the league phase table and will be eager to return to winning ways in the Champions League in two weeks’ time when they travel to Slovan Bratislava.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce move into the top 20 of the standings with just one defeat so far in the league phase, and they will take on LASK away from home next month on matchday six.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vedat Muriqi (Fenerbahce)