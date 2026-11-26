Nathan Collins has emerged as the latest name on Manchester United's defensive radar, with the club putting together an extensive list of potential targets to plan for the next stage of their rebuild.

Sources have confirmed that the Brentford captain is among options being considered as United assess how to strengthen their centre-back department, with recruitment staff increasingly focused on identifying players who can bring leadership and reliability to the back line.

It is still too early in Mauricio Pochettino's tenure to know exactly how he wants to shape the squad for 2027, but United are building a long list of defensive candidates that will be gradually narrowed down.

Collins is not the only name under consideration. United retain a long-standing interest in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, as well as Tottenham's Micky van de Ven and Fulham's Calvin Bassey.

United have doubts about the longer-term futures of several existing defensive options, particularly Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

It is not expected that all three will leave, but there is a possibility that one could depart in January and another during the summer as the club looks to reshape their options.

Defence was an area United had already intended to address in the summer, but the possibility of bringing plans forward has not been ruled out. If the right opportunities emerge, they would be prepared to consider strengthening earlier than originally intended.

Pochettino will have an important say in how the recruitment process develops, with the club keen to ensure any additions fit his requirements.

For now, Collins is one of several names being assessed rather than the subject of an advanced move.

But his emergence underlines the amount of work taking place behind the scenes as United prepare for a potentially significant period of defensive change.