Born in Caracas to a French mother and a paternal family that has lived in the Venezuelan capital for several generations, Lou Martinet will represent Venezuela against France in Nancy this Friday. The winger, who also plays at full-back for the national team, speaks about this special match between her two countries, her remarkable journey through China, Thailand and the United States... and the aim of securing a historic first qualification for the World Cup.

How is the Venezuela camp being organised, with games against France in Nancy, Morocco in Paris and then Spain in A Coruna on December 4th?

"We are flying out on Sunday, straight after our match against Levante, so that we can all be together as quickly as possible and prepare for the games in the best way. We will go to Nancy first, then Paris for the match against Morocco, before travelling on to Spain.

"It is much closer than usual, as we normally meet on the other side of the ocean and have a much longer journey. For those of us who play in Europe, this trip is therefore far more convenient and less tiring."

How do you see this France vs Venezuela game, which is bound to be a special match for you?

"It will be a very demanding game against a team with tremendous quality that operates at a very high level. France have many talented players, experience and great ambitions. On our side, we know we will have to be highly focused, disciplined and, above all, united throughout the match.

"Games like this require a great deal of intensity, both physically and mentally. But it is also a wonderful opportunity to test ourselves against a team of this calibre, show what we can do and continue to improve. The whole team wants to put in a good performance and rise to the occasion against such a strong opponent."

'Venezuela has always held an important place in my family history'

You are French-Venezuelan. What is your connection with France, and what does this match mean to you?

"Yes, I am French-Venezuelan. France and Venezuela are both part of me, my history and my identity. I was born in Venezuela, and then we had to move to Asia because of my parents' work. My connection with Venezuela comes from my father's side: he was born in Argentina, but grew up and was raised in Caracas, where several generations of my family lived. Venezuela has therefore always held an important place in my family history and in my roots.

"I also have several relatives who are French-Venezuelan, so this connection between the two countries has always been part of my story. I am attached to both countries, and each of them has helped shape the person I am today. Growing up abroad also allowed me to discover different cultures and develop a broad outlook on the world. I almost consider myself a citizen of the world.

"This match will inevitably feel a little different. But above all, I am very proud to represent Venezuela and wear the shirt. It is a real honour to defend its colours, and I am sincerely grateful to the country for giving me this opportunity.

"I fully understand what it means and I am determined to give my very best for this team. Of course, I hope we can put in a good performance and manage to get the win."

Do you know any of the France players, having played in France yourself?

"Not really. I only spent four or five years in France, so I do not really know the current players. I have neither played with them nor come up against them."

How did you feel when you learned that Venezuela would face France in a friendly during this international break?

"It is an incredible opportunity. I began receiving call-ups in 2023 and, since then, I have gradually had the chance to prove myself. Taking part in an international break like this is a privilege, something unique for every player. It is a golden opportunity. Facing a team like France is also a wonderful experience and a sporting challenge we are eager to take on."

Will your family be in Nancy? And have your teammates been teasing you?

"Yes, some of my family who live in France will be at one of the matches during this international break. I also have family in Venezuela who try to come and watch us whenever we play there. But because we often play in different countries, it is not always easy for them to travel.

"So it is always a pleasure to have my loved ones in the stands when the opportunity arises. As for my teammates, they sometimes tease me by saying, 'Yes, yes, baguette.' There are always a few little jokes, but it is all good-natured!"

'My favourite player was Tobin Heath'

You were born in Caracas and grew up all over the world. How did this unusual journey come about?

"I was born in Venezuela, but I was barely a year old when we moved to China. My parents' work was based in Asia, which is why we stayed there for so long. I spent 15 years in Asia, including 10 in China and five in Thailand. In football terms, my journey then continued in France, before I moved directly to the United States to pursue my studies while continuing to play."

Lou Martinet with the 2006 World Cup ball in China Archives personnelles

How did football become part of your life, and did your parents support you?

"It mainly came from my father, who passed on his passion for football to me. My younger brother also played an important role when I was starting out. When he began playing, we spent a huge amount of time playing together. I loved those moments, and that is how my passion grew.

"Little by little, things became more serious, then I joined a team and everything followed naturally. My parents always followed and supported me, encouraging me to give my best and pursue my dream. They always did everything they could to help me go as far as possible."

What was women's football like in China and then Thailand when you started? And how did people view a girl playing with boys?

"In China, to be honest, I do not remember seeing any other girls playing football. I started around 2007 or 2008 and mainly played at school, always with boys. I also attended a few small academies, but I very rarely saw girls playing football. At the time, women's football received very little media coverage and people were often surprised to see a girl playing.

"It was not always easy being the only girl among the boys, but things changed over time. By the time I left China, several girls had already started playing. It was similar in Thailand at first. Then, after a few years, the girls realised they had nothing to be ashamed of.

"I think I opened a few doors: when I arrived, there was no girls' team at the school. Eventually, a women's team was created and lots of girls started playing. I think that also showed other girls that it was possible and that they too could find their place in the sport."

Did you already see yourself becoming a professional player? Did you have any role models?

"Yes, from a very young age I dreamed of becoming a professional player, even though I did not really know how I would achieve it. I watched the United States team a lot. They were very strong at the time and a real role model for us young girls who wanted to play football.

"My favourite player was Tobin Heath. I really admired the way she played. She was my idol. My brother also wanted to become a professional footballer and he was very good. I always thought that if he could achieve that dream, then why couldn't I?"

'I had the chance to play for a few months in Thailand's top flight, at Chonburi'

You grew up all over the world. What did each country bring you in footballing terms?

"All these countries have helped make me the player I am today, both as a person and as a footballer. China is where I started. Thailand is where I continued to develop. In France, things became more serious and I learned more about the tactical and technical aspects of the game.

"In the United States, the approach was different, with much more emphasis on physicality and athleticism. Each country gave me something different and helped shape the player I am today."

If we were to trace your club career before France, what would it include?

"In China and Thailand, I mainly played at football academies, including Arsenal's academy in Thailand (the Sukhumvit 71 complex in Bangkok previously operated under the Arsenal Soccer Schools franchise, with camps launched in partnership with the English club, ed.).

"I then had the chance to play for a few months in Thailand's top flight, at Chonburi, with the women's team. I was 16 or 17 at the time. It was a fairly short experience, as I then moved to France. It was not a professional contract, but rather an experience that allowed me to discover the level of the top division."

Lou Martinet at the Sukhumvit 71 academy in Bangkok, operating under an Arsenal licence Archives personnelles

How did your move to France come about?

"When I arrived in France, I first joined the sports-study programme at Chevrollier High School in Angers, alongside Croix-Blanche. I attended a trial to join the team and was selected. I therefore divided my time between classes, training at school and training with the club. It was a similar setup in Saint-Malo, with US Saint-Malo and my studies alongside football."

Why was it important for you to continue your studies, and what qualifications did you obtain?

"Continuing my studies was very important to me. Football had always been my plan A, but I felt it was essential to have a plan B as well. You never know what the future holds, whether it is an injury or something else.

"It was therefore important to secure my future outside football too. I earned a bachelor's degree in sports management, specialising in marketing, in the United States, followed by a Master of Business Administration."

Lou Martinet wearing the US Saint-Malo shirt in France Archives personnelles

'Becoming a professional was my goal from a very young age'

How did your university career in the United States go? Did you adapt easily?

"I spent three years at Coastal Carolina University, where I earned my bachelor's degree. I then joined Florida Gulf Coast University in Florida, where I spent one season and earned my master's degree. Both universities had excellent facilities and offered outstanding conditions for studying and playing football.

"As for adapting, it went very well. Americans are generally open and welcoming. And because I learned English from a very young age, I did not have any particular difficulty with the language."

How did that experience shape you, and did it confirm your desire to become a professional?

"The experience mainly made me stronger mentally. You are far from your family, so you have to learn to be independent and adapt to a new environment. It also brought me a lot in footballing terms, particularly in the intensity and pace of the game.

"But the desire to become a professional had been there long before I moved to the United States. It had been a goal since I was very young. Even after earning my degrees, I was determined to try my luck in professional football. I wanted to continue my career in Europe because I already knew the environment and wanted to keep developing in that footballing culture."

Lou Martinet in the United States playing college football Archives personnelles

How do you make the move from American college football to professional football in Europe?

"After finishing my studies in the United States, I began working with an agent who offered me several opportunities. One of them was in Portugal, and I did not hesitate for a second. I packed my bags and left. I joined SF Damaiense in the Portuguese top flight.

"It was a very important experience for me because it was my first genuine experience of professional football. I discovered a new environment and a new league, and gradually managed to settle in. I put in some good performances, found my feet and returned to the national team. It also allowed me to continue improving and gain experience at international level."

'I heard about a trial organised by the Venezuelan national team in Miami'

How did you end up playing for Venezuela?

"It is quite an unusual story. During my university years in the United States, I heard about a "Nace Un Sueno" trial organised by the Venezuelan national team in Miami. Someone had sent me the information on Instagram.

"I decided to go and give it a try, telling myself that I had nothing to lose and that it was a good opportunity. There are many people of Latin American origin in the United States, especially in Florida, which probably explains why the trial was held in Miami. In the end, it paid off: after the trial, I received my first call-up for Venezuela. That is how my story with the national team began."

What connection do you have with Venezuela, having been born there but leaving at a very young age?

"Venezuela means a great deal to me and my family. I was born there and have roots there: several generations of my family lived there for many years. Even though I grew up in different countries, Venezuela has always been part of our history and our family identity.

"It is a country I am deeply attached to. It is a beautiful country, with a wonderful culture, traditions and warmth that make it special. Every time I go there, it is a pleasure. I have always been proud of my connection with Venezuela."

What does wearing the Venezuela shirt mean to you? How did you feel the first time?

"Being able to represent Venezuela through football is something very special to me. It is an immense source of pride, but it is also something I share with my whole family, who are delighted to see me wear the shirt and experience this adventure.

"The first time I put it on, I felt an indescribable emotion. It is difficult to put that moment into words. Playing at international level and having the chance to represent Venezuela is a huge honour. For a footballer, it is something you dream of and one of the greatest achievements possible.

"I am deeply grateful to be able to experience it, and I hope to continue doing this shirt proud by giving my best and helping, in my own way, to raise Venezuela's profile through football."

How did your first steps with the national team go?

"My first appearance for the national team came in a friendly against Thailand in October 2024, in Mexico. It was quite special to play against Thailand because I lived there for five years. It was a nice nod to my journey! My first official match for Venezuela then came on 14 April 2026 against Argentina, in the CONMEBOL Women's Nations League."

You then scored twice against Bolivia in the Nations League. Were those your first goals for the national team? How many caps do you have?

"Yes, they were my first goals for Venezuela! I came on at half-time and managed to score twice. I think I also provided an assist during the match. I was very happy. Scoring is always special, but even more so when it is for your national team. It is a moment I will remember for the rest of my life, and of course I hope there will be many more!

"I currently have just under 10 caps in total, including friendlies. I have notably had the chance to face Colombia, Bolivia, Argentina, Uruguay and Thailand. I am still fairly new to the group and have a lot to discover and learn."

'We are one match away from a historic qualification for the 2027 World Cup'

You are facing France, Morocco and Spain. How are you approaching this international break against three major nations?

"It is a historic international break for us and a wonderful opportunity for the national team. Facing three countries like France, Morocco and Spain is something special, especially as we do not often get the chance to play teams at this level.

"These are national teams with a great deal of experience, and we can learn a lot from them. We will therefore try to make the most of these matches, test ourselves against different styles of play and continue to develop as a group. These games will give us a great deal.

"The aim is to get as much as possible out of this break so that we can keep moving forward and arrive in the best possible condition for our final World Cup 2027 qualifying fixture."

The fact that nations like these have invited you to prepare for their World Cup shows that Venezuela now matters. Do you feel that?

"It is very encouraging to see the interest that Venezuelan women's football is generating today. I think the country has an enormous amount of talent and that we are going through an important period for Venezuelan football as a whole. The results achieved at the various age levels are clear proof of that.

"We saw it again recently with the Under-17s, who reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Morocco. It was a wonderful campaign that made the whole country proud and showed the quality of Venezuelan players and the potential of women's football in the country.

Lou Martinet celebrating in the Venezuela shirt Archives personnelles

"But there is also a wonderful opportunity now in front of our national team. We are one match away from a historic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. It would be a first for Venezuela at senior level, for both women and men. That inevitably means a great deal to us, but also to the entire country.

"We are aware of what this qualification could mean and genuinely hope we can take that final step. It would be an immense source of pride for the whole team and for Venezuelan football."

What should France expect when facing Venezuela? What is your playing identity?

"We have our own playing identity and try to express it as much as possible on the pitch. We like to have the ball, take the initiative and play on the front foot, while remaining a united team that is fully committed to doing the hard work.

"Of course, we know that these games against major nations will demand a great deal from us and that we will have to adapt. We will approach them with a great deal of respect for our opponents, but also with ambition and the desire to give our best. These are great opportunities to showcase our football and continue to improve as a team.

'Venezuela has made a lot of progress in recent years'

What does it mean to you to face Spain, the world champions?

"It is an exceptional opportunity. Spain are one of the leading forces in women's football, with outstanding technical quality, a very clear playing identity and players operating at a very, very high level. They are the reigning world champions, so it is hugely exciting to test ourselves against an opponent like that.

"Matches like this force us to raise our standards and give our very best in every aspect of the game. Beyond the sporting side, they allow us to gain experience and confidence, see where we stand, identify the areas in which we still need to improve and continue building our identity.

"These are important fixtures for the development of our national team, as well as for what awaits us in February: our World Cup qualifying match."

Is there a player you dream of swapping shirts with during this international break?

"I would say Aitana Bonmati. I admire her enormously, both for her technical ability and for her vision and intelligence on the pitch. She has won the Ballon d'Or several times, which reflects her immense talent and consistency at the highest level. It would therefore be a real pleasure and an honour to swap shirts with her!"

How are you preparing for the intercontinental play-off, which will take place next February?

"I think this international break is excellent preparation for the February play-off. Being able to play several matches against quality opponents will inevitably give us a great deal and allow us to prepare in the best possible conditions. It is an important period in which to keep working, gain experience and arrive at this key fixture with as much confidence as possible.

"For now, we do not yet know who our opponent will be, so we do not know exactly what to expect. But we will mainly focus on our preparation and on what we can do on our side. One thing is certain: we will approach the play-off with great desire and determination. We will give everything to achieve this goal."

Venezuela's upcoming fixtures Flashscore

How do you assess Venezuela's current level, with the team third in the qualifying group?

"I think we are on the right track. Venezuela have made a lot of progress in recent years, and match by match we are trying to keep moving forward and gain experience. This third-place finish is encouraging and shows that the group's efforts are paying off. I hope we can build on this momentum and continue to represent our country in the best possible way."

What can people wish you amid all these important fixtures? The World Cup would be held in Brazil, on the continent itself. Do you think about that?

"It would be incredible and, above all, historic for Venezuela. I think every footballer's dream is to play at a World Cup one day. It is the highest level you can aspire to. We have that ambition and will do everything we can to try to make the dream a reality.

"So what people can wish us is simply that we go all the way and secure qualification for the World Cup in Brazil. Playing such an event on our continent would make it even more special. I think we could count on huge support from our fans, which would make the experience even more memorable!"