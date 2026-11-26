Bayern Munich vice-captain Joshua Kimmich has hit out at the club's hierarchy for pressuring Jamal Musiala to take a pay cut as he struggles with a neurological condition.

Speaking after a Champions League defeat at Lille on Wednesday, the Germany skipper - who is Bayern's captain with Manuel Neuer currently injured - became the latest to criticise the German giants.

"Of course, the club always comes first and is bigger than the players, but it is not bigger than the person," Kimmich said.

"It's completely unacceptable and is not the Bayern way... What's happening now is something that must not happen in this way. I find it completely incomprehensible."

In August, Musiala collapsed twice on the field in pre-season games and then revealed he was suffering from a "neurological disorder" which can lead to "temporary but treatable seizures".

Musiala played last Friday in his first match since a two-month absence with an unrelated hamstring injury.

Moments after the match, long-time club powerbroker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the 23-year-old midfielder was unlikely to recapture his previous form and should accept a pay cut.

"If he doesn't return to being the Jamal of old, then we need to have a conversation with his family, with the player, and, above all, with his agency - because, frankly, the current financial figures would no longer be justifiable," Rummenigge told Sky Germany.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness and current club chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen have made similar statements.

Musiala signed a lucrative contract extension in February 2025. According to German media reports, he earns 25 million euros ($27 million) per season, making Musiala the club's second-highest paid player after Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane.

On Sunday, international players' union FIFPRO accused Bayern of a "coordinated campaign to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives" to accept a wage cut.

"A club of Bayern's standing should know better," FIFPRO said in a statement.

Kimmich said he understood the club's position but was critical of the decision to go public.

"I think this is something that should be discussed behind closed doors, something you can address with Jamal's agent or with Jamal himself," Kimmich said.

Kimmich missed several games in October after the sudden death of his father and said he appreciated the support of the club during that time.

"In my own situation, the club was incredibly special. You could really feel that this sense of togetherness was being lived out," Kimmich added.

Wednesday's defeat to Lille ended Bayern's run as the last club in Europe's top-five leagues yet to suffer defeat in any competition.