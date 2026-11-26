A quarter of a century since the Eternal City last celebrated a league title, this season's Scudetto race is ⁠turning into an unexpected capital battle, with Lazio and AS Roma the only unbeaten sides in Serie A, occupying the top two spots in the standings.

The top of Serie A Flashscore

Lazio, who ‌boast the best defensive record in the league, lead the way after winning 10 out of 12 games, while ‌Roma, Serie A's highest-scoring side, sit two points behind after moving into second ‌spot with a 5-1 thumping of Parma at the weekend.

The turn of the millennium marked the last ‌great era of Roman dominance, when Lazio marked their centenary in style by ‌winning the domestic double in 2000 and Roma clinched the league title the following season.

Neither club has since managed to scale those heights, but there is growing belief that the long wait for another Roman title ‌could be about to end, albeit under vastly different ⁠circumstances.

While Roma's rise is built on continuity under ‌Gian Piero Gasperini, Lazio are undergoing a remarkable turnaround engineered by Gennaro Gattuso.

Gattuso winning back fans

Gennaro Gattuso celebrates Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Last season, Gasperini took ​Roma to a third-place finish and a return to Champions League football in his first campaign, whereas Gattuso arrived this summer at a club beset by fan ​unrest and transfer-market restrictions.

He got off to an inauspicious start. Lazio’s Coppa Italia exit at the hands of second-tier Mantova did little to dispel the pessimism surrounding a side ⁠that finished ninth last season.

The vast majority of Lazio fans chose not to renew their season tickets and largely restricted their support to away matches, seeking to increase pressure on owner Claudio Lotito to sell the club.

Despite Lazio's impressive start to the league campaign, with Gattuso's side playing high-pressing, attacking ‌football, the supporters stuck to their boycott and the club has the lowest average attendance in the league.

However, Lazio can count on having a packed Stadio Olimpico for their next two home games, after the organised fan groups announced a suspension of their boycott for December.

The second of those fixtures is the Rome derby, a match with even bigger consequences this time around than mere bragging rights.

Magical Malen

Lazio’s defence will face a stern test in that match, going up against a Roma side averaging three goals per game.

Donyell Malen is thriving under Gasperini and has scored a third of their total.

The Dutch striker, who ‌netted four in the win over Parma, has already equalled the club's Serie A record ​of 26 goals in a calendar year.

Malen is in sensational form Flashscore

Lazio are playing with renewed belief since ‌Gattuso’s arrival, a transformation embodied by forward Tijjani Noslin, who has scored six league goals this season, matching his combined total from the previous two campaigns.

Whether either side can sustain a title challenge remains to be seen, and defending champions Inter Milan are far from out of the Scudetto race, sitting third and one point off ⁠Roma.

For now, though, the road to the ⁠title is running through the capital ‌once again, reviving memories of a period when Rome ruled Italian football.