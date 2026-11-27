The fifth round of Europa League league phase fixtures has now passed, with several standout performers as the table begins to take shape heading into a busy winter period.

Juventus are up to second after thrashing Omonia 4-1, while Dutch club NEC have moved into the top eight following a 3-1 victory over Rennes.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Celtic, AC Milan, Salzburg and Plzen. Flashscore has selected its Europa League Team of the Round, based on our player ratings system.

Europa League Team of the Round Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Gonzalo Crettaz (NEC) 8.8

Nijmegen goalkeeper Crettaz impressed in his side's 3-1 win over Rennes, making eight saves to ensure the Dutch club came away with all three points.

The Spaniard also stopped three big chances and made four acts as a sweeper in what turned out to be an excellent goalkeeping performance.

Defenders

Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) 8.2

Cambiaso provided a stunning goal and an assist in Juventus' 4-1 thrashing of Omonia, with the Serie A giants storming to an important victory.

The defender impressed creatively, with four passes into the final third, three long balls, three passes into the box and three key passes.

Cambiaso vs Omonia Flashscore

Liam Scales (Celtic) 8.1

Celtic defender Scales stood out in the Scottish champions' 2-1 win away at Torreense, with his ball progression allowing his side to dominate the match.

Scales made a match-high 93 accurate passes, 12 passes into the final third, 107 touches and 11 progressive passes. His defensive work was solid when needed as well, with the Irishman winning three duels, making four clearances and contributing further with five recoveries.

Valentin Zabransky (Salzburg) 8.5

Zabransky played a starring role in Salzburg's 2-0 triumph over Ararat-Armenia, earning an 8.5 rating for his performance in defence.

The 19-year-old won four duels and two tackles, while also making nine recoveries, one clearance, one interception and one last-man tackle.

Midfielders

Louis Patris (Royale Union SG) 9.1

Royale Union SG came from behind to draw 2-2 with Lech Poznan and relied heavily on the creativity of midfielder Patris.

The Belgian provided the assists for both goals and could have had more after creating three big chances and making four key passes.

Omari Hutchinson (AC Milan) 9.1

Hutchinson played a starring role as AC Milan netted four second-half goals to seal a 4-2 victory over Olympiacos. The former Chelsea youth player scored his side's opening goal before going on to set up another two in a superb Europa League showing.

The Englishman also completed three successful dribbles, made three key passes and a match-high nine passes in the final third.

Patrik Hrosovsky (Plzen) 9.3

Czech side Plzen pulled off a stunning Europa League upset by defeating Portuguese giants Benfica 4-0, with Hrosovsky providing a goal and an assist.

The veteran midfielder further contributed with two big chances created, four passes into the box, two accurate crosses and four key passes in a dominant display.

Hrosovsky vs Benfica Flashscore

Clement Bischoff (NEC) 9.3

Bischoff put in a superb showing in Nijmegen's win against Rennes, getting on the scoreboard and winning a penalty on Thursday evening.

The wing-back was also a strong creative presence for his team with three key passes, two big chances created, 12 progressive carries and one accurate cross.

Forwards

Francisco Conceicao (Juventus) 9.3

Juventus winger Conceicao was superb in the victory over Omonia, scoring a goal and registering two assists to earn a 9.3 Flashscore rating - the joint-highest of any Europa League player during the last round of fixtures.

The 23-year-old also impressed with his exceptional ball control, completing five dribbles, while he also made five key passes to cap off an outstanding display.

Conceicao vs Omonia Flashscore

Jeremie Boga (Juventus) 9.0

Boga was also a beneficiary of Juventus' dominance against Omonia, getting on the scoresheet and earning a 9.0 Flashscore rating.

The Ivorian also created one big chance, made four passes into the box, two key passes and completed three dribbles.

Christophe Kabongo (Plzen) 9.1

The second Plzen player to make our side, Kabongo notched two goals and an assist in the Czech club's thrashing of Benfica.

His performance typified an exceptional showing from Plzen, who now have a fighting chance of reaching at least the first knockout round.