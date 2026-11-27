Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman says scoring his first goals for Brighton and Hove Albion means a lot to him after producing an outstanding performance in their 4-0 victory over Universitatea Craiova in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

The 21-year-old scored twice and provided an assist as Brighton cruised past the Romanian side at the Amex Stadium, earning the Man of the Match award for his contribution.

Osman opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, finishing off a well-worked move after Jack Hinshelwood picked him out at the far post.

Maxim De Cuyper doubled Brighton’s advantage before the Ghanaian turned provider in the second half, setting up Charalampos Kostoulas for the third goal.

He then completed his brace with an impressive individual effort in the 63rd minute.

Speaking after the match, Osman expressed his excitement at finally getting off the mark for the Seagulls, revealing that scoring had been a topic of discussion during training.

“I am happy to score my first goal tonight. We have been speaking about it during the week in training. I am happy I was able to be at the right place to score. The goal means a lot and I am really excited,” he said.

Despite his impressive performances in Europe, Osman has had limited opportunities in the Premier League this season, making just four appearances in the English top flight.

Ibrahim Osman hasn't started a Premier League game this season. Flashscore

He has, however, made the most of his involvement in the Conference League, recording two goals and three assists in four appearances in the competition.

Asked about his hopes of earning more regular playing time in the Premier League, the Ghanaian winger insisted that the decision rests with head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

“We should leave it to the manager. I try to do my best game by game so we will see,” he added.

Osman will now hope his performance against Craiova strengthens his case for more opportunities as Brighton continue their domestic and European campaigns.