Brahim Diaz and Real Madrid will continue their relationship for at least another almost five years after the official announcement of the Malaga-born attacking midfielder's contract extension until June 2031.

Weeks after agreeing to the extension in principle, Real Madrid have officially announced the extension of the contract of Brahim Diaz, who will continue wearing white for the rest of this campaign and the next four. His current deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

Despite not having played too many minutes since Mourinho's arrival and not having managed to earn the trust of his previous coaches as an undisputed starter, the Moroccan international is one of those players who are loved at the Bernabéu and within the club.

He is the kind of player who always performs at a high level when he plays and helps improve competition within the squad. He does not sulk or raise his voice when he could demand more minutes on the pitch.

He does have that star status with Morocco, the national team that spent years trying to persuade him to represent their colours and abandon his initial desire to continue playing for Spain, whom he represented at youth level and even made his senior debut for.

With the North African country, his father's homeland, he has already played 36 matches, scoring 15 goals and finishing as the tournament's top scorer at that controversial Africa Cup of Nations, now returned to Senegal by the CAS. It was a bitter blow for Brahim, who missed a Panenka-style penalty in extra time of that final.

Brahim's domestic league stats Flashscore

Brahim, who came through the Malaga and Manchester City academies after joining the latter as a teenager, signed for Real Madrid in 2019 at the age of 19, with six months remaining on his deal as a City player.

Although he was loaned to Milan for three years just a few months after arriving, he has still had time to play 173 matches for the Madrid club and win a Champions League, a Club World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, two La Liga titles and two Spanish Super Cups.