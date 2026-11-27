Young Africans coach Fadlu Davids has challenged his players to make their home advantage count when they kick off their group stage campaign of the CAF Champions League against MC Alger at New Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Saturday.

The Group B matchday one is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM East African Time and will present Young Africans with another opportunity to show their strengths in the lucrative CAF competition.

Davids will be hoping his forwards can translate their attacking potential into goals as Young Africans target a winning start in Group B, which also features Egyptian giants Zamalek SC and Tunisia's Club Africain.

Young Africans are yet to win the Champions League title, with their best continental run in the competition being reaching the quarter-finals in 2023/24 (and earlier quarter-final appearances in the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1969 and 1970).

In recent seasons, the Tanzanian Premier League champions have established themselves as regular group-stage contenders in the competition, reaching the group stage four consecutive times through 2026/27.

Davids wants an attacking mindset

"It is very important to start the competition with a win, especially when playing at home. Our goal is to secure all three points in our home matches," said the South African coach.

"We want to play with an attacking mindset and pursue victory, but we must also be careful in how we balance our attacking duties with defending our goal.

"When we push many players forward, we create opportunities for our opponents to launch counter-attacks.

"A single goal can shift the momentum of the match, allowing them to adopt a more defensive approach, waste time, and disrupt our rhythm.

"Therefore, we need to maintain high levels of focus throughout every stage of the game to ensure we achieve the results we need."

The former Simba SC coach continued: "We are the champions of Tanzania; we have a strong squad, a solid technical bench, and ambitious goals. We have confidence in our abilities.

"We have been monitoring and analysing our opponents, including their recent match against JS Kabylie. Since they have a new coach, we have observed some tactical changes, so we expect to face a team with a different approach.

"However, our primary focus is on preparing ourselves well. We are analysing our own strengths and weaknesses, as well as areas we can exploit to enhance the effectiveness of our attacks.

"This is our first week with the full squad back together following the international break. We will use this time for intensive training, video analysis sessions, and tactical preparations to ensure the players are ready - physically, mentally, and psychologically."

Davids concluded: "The CAF Champions League is a highly competitive tournament; therefore, every match demands thorough preparation and a high level of competitiveness."

Yanga must take opportunities

Speaking on behalf of the players, Burkinabe playmaker Stephane Aziz Ki said: "We have all been eagerly awaiting this moment. We have made thorough preparations and are ready to give our all on the pitch to kick off our campaign in this tournament with a win.

"Starting the tournament at home is a major advantage for us. Therefore, it is our duty to make the most of this opportunity by doing everything possible to ensure we secure a victory in front of our fans.

"We need the fans to get behind the team throughout the entire match. When things get tough, they should encourage us and boost our morale.

"When things are going well, they should keep pushing us so that we can score the first goal and add a second.

"I urge the fans to turn out in large numbers, fill the stadium, and create a great atmosphere that inspires us to fight until the very end."

Last season, Young Africans reached the group stage and finished third in Group B with eight points (two wins, two draws, two defeats), missing out on the quarter-finals by a single point behind FAR Rabat (nine points).

Despite a dominant 3-0 final-day win over JS Kabylie - powered by a Depu brace and an Issaka Boka strike - Young Africans were eliminated after Al Ahly and FAR Rabat played out a 0-0 draw.

This season, they became the first club to reach the group stage after completing the double over Madagascar’s CFFA, beating them 4-1 at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es-Salaam.

'Yanga' as Young Africans are known among their vast supporters qualified with an aggregate 8-1 victory, having won the first leg 4-0 at the same venue, after both sides agreed to have both fixtures played in Dar es Salaam.