For seven years, teams from Brazil have regularly dominated South America’s most prestigious competition, the Copa Libertadores. Taking on Palmeiras in this year's final, Argentine club Estudiantes will need to pull off an upset to change that.

Palmeiras and Estudiantes enter the Copa Libertadores final at Montevideo’s Centenario Stadium as two teams at almost opposite moments.

The Sao Paulo side represents the cream of a Brazilian game enjoying a golden era, boosted by the economic prosperity of a growing country that is now also stable following the re-election of Lula (who, incidentally, supports rivals Corinthians).

The club from La Plata, meanwhile, lives on a hugely significant but now faded past. Their run of three consecutive titles in South America’s top competition, from 1968 to 1970, was never followed by another comparable spell. Their 2009 triumph, achieved over two legs against Cruzeiro, was an isolated ray of sunshine in a cloudy period, with Juan Sebastian Veron — now the club president — the team’s great on-field symbol.

Estudiantes the underdogs in Uruguay

Winning probabilities Flashscore

The final, to be played this Saturday, will be staged at the Uruguayan stadium that hosted the first World Cup final. Ninety-six years after Uruguay beat Argentina, the iconic stadium in the capital of the small country between South America’s two giants will provide a mystical, glorious backdrop for two teams that have taken very different routes.

Palmeiras have built their run to Montevideo through a series of high-pressure contests, including penalty shootout wins over LDU Quito in the quarter-finals and Fluminense in the semi-finals.

Estudiantes, meanwhile, found their identity away from home after finishing second in Group A with nine points, behind defending champions Flamengo. It was a historic 1-0 win at the Maracana in the second leg of the semi-final against the same opponent, following a goalless first leg, that gave the side managed by Alexander Medina this great opportunity.

Without an international title since winning the Recopa Sudamericana in 2010, Pincha will now face a Palmeiras side that has won the Libertadores twice and the Recopa once since 2020.

Palmeiras seeking revenge

On one side are the Brazilians, who have dominated the continent for years but never enjoyed a winning tradition in the distant past. Their rivals, by contrast, built much of their greatness in black and white.

It began with a clash against the Sao Paulo side: the now legendary 1968 Libertadores final, which was decided over three hugely tense matches because the regulations at the time did not include goal difference in the aggregate score.

In the first leg in La Plata, Estudiantes overturned Servilio's first-half opener to win 2-1 late on through goals from Veron senior (Juan Ramon) and Eduardo Flores.

In the return match in Sao Paulo, Palmeiras responded with a convincing 3-1 victory, courtesy of a Tupazinho brace and a Rinaldo penalty, making a play-off at a neutral venue necessary.

On 16 May at Montevideo’s Centenario, the Argentinians executed manager Osvaldo Zubeldia’s physical and tactical game plan to perfection. Ribaudo opened the scoring in the 13th minute, and the visitors sealed the win on the counter-attack in the 82nd minute through the ever-reliable Veron.

The Argentine side lifted the trophy, and that day would go on to begin a run of three consecutive triumphs for them.

The objective for the team managed by Abel Ferreira is therefore not only to win their fourth title, drawing level with their opponent's tally, but also to claim historic revenge.

The Portuguese coach has won 11 trophies with the Sao Paulo club and is now already an undisputed idol among the supporters.

Standing opposite him is Medina, an understated Uruguayan seeking his first international triumph. Born in Salto, 500 kilometres from the Uruguayan capital, he will be the most local figure in the final.

Dominance vs Passion

Another storyline in this year’s Libertadores is that the tie in titles between clubs from Brazil and Argentina, the two giants of South American football, will be broken. They are currently level on 25 titles each.

Victory would end the dominance of Brazilian clubs, which has been in place since 2019, when Flamengo beat River Plate in the final of the first edition to be decided in a single match.

That historic comeback sparked a run of seven consecutive triumphs for Brazilian clubs, a sequence further fuelled by the structural economic strength of the only truly financially independent country in Latin America.

However, while Estudiantes may be the underdogs in terms of the value of the players on the pitch, they will have a hugely passionate fan base behind them. As many as 35,000 Pincha supporters will travel to Montevideo, with or without tickets.

Because this is a unique moment. Sixteen years after their last international trophy, one of the continent’s most renowned clubs feels a deep need to reassert itself at the top.

The era of the victories associated with Zubeldia and Carlos Bilardo, driven by the pursuit of victory above all else, is now a distant memory. Winning as underdogs would make for an even more remarkable chapter in the club’s history.