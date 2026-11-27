Not sure which matches to watch this weekend? Flashscore's new Football Weekender newsletter chooses the best games for you, along with who is in form, which matches are likely to produce the most goals, the most important derbies and rivalries, and which teams are desperate for points. Sent on Friday afternoon, ahead of every game, so you can choose which matches to focus on.

One or two unbeaten records are on the line in another fantastic weekend of football across Europe. Arsenal have won all five of their home games in 2026/27, but they face old foes Manchester City, who need a good result after going four games without a win.

In Germany, Bayern Munich are three games from setting a new unbeaten away record, and they're up against Hamburg, who've already let in 24 goals in 10 games.

Elsewhere, Juventus will be looking to snap their two-game losing run against Como, a team that they've not lost to in 25 of their 30 previous head-to-heads, while Barcelona head to Deportivo A Coruna, looking to make it a seventh away win in succession from the start of a season for just the third time in their history.

The weekend in four games

Saturday, November 28th, 15:30 CET: Hamburg vs Bayern Munich

Having already conceded 24 goals in their first 10 Bundesliga matches, their worst defensive record at this stage in 39 years, Hamburg will be up against it even though they've won three consecutive league home games for the first time since returning to the top flight in 2025. Bayern are unbeaten in their last 31 league matches on the road, and haven't been beaten home or away this season.

Sunday, November 29th, 16:15 CET: Deportivo A Coruna vs Barcelona

If Barcelona triumph at Depor, they'll have won all seven away LaLiga games from the start of the season for only the third time in their history. The hosts will lean into their home record, which sees them unbeaten in their last three league games at the Riazor, but will be aware that they've made six errors leading to goals, which is the highest total in the competition this season.

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Sunday, November 29th, 17:30 CET: Arsenal vs Man City

Arsenal have been peerless at home in the Premier League this season, winning all five games, and they face a Man City side that have only beaten them once in the last six league meetings. Enzo Maresca's squad have also only collected one point since matchday eight, but will be aware that Arsenal haven't beaten them twice in the same campaign since 2014/15.

Sunday, November 29th, 20:45 CET: Como vs Juventus

Como haven't beaten Juve in 25 of their previous 30 meetings, but have won the last two. Given that they also lead Serie A for possession (62 per cent) and passing accuracy (90 per cent), and have already secured their highest points tally (26) after 12 Serie A games, they could be a tough nut for the Bianconeri to crack.