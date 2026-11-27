Selby with the trophy in 2025

The 2026 UK Snooker Championship is upon us, with Mark Selby hoping to defend his title against a host of world-class talent in York.

Check out all the details below, including the schedule, draw, prize money and how to watch, courtesy of Flashscore below.

What, when and where?

The UK Championship is one of pro snooker's most prestigious tournaments and has been a regular fixture on the calendar since 1977.

It is held annually in England and forms part of snooker's famous 'Triple Crown', alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

Unlike the Masters, which is an invitation-only competition, the UK Championship is a ranking event, which means players compete for world ranking points as well as silverware.

The 2026 edition takes place between November 28th and December 6th, once again being held at the York Barbican as the tournament celebrates its 50th iteration.

Overview

York welcomes 32 players for the final stages, with the world's 16 top-ranked players earning automatic qualification.

The remaining 16 places were filled by players progressing through the qualifying rounds, which took place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester between November 21th and 26th.

The winner of the 2025 UK Championship was Selby, who beat Judd Trump 10-8 in the final.

Selby will therefore enter this year's competition as the defending champion, having previously won the tournament in 2012 and 2016.

Other recent winners include Trump (2024), Ronnie O'Sullivan (2023), Mark Allen (2022), Zhao Xintong (2021), Neil Robertson (2020) and Ding Junhui (2019).

O'Sullivan remains the most successful player in the history of the competition, having won the title a staggering eight times.

Fellow Englishman Steve Davis is second on the all-time list with six, while Scotland's Stephen Hendry lifted the trophy five times.

Winners with at least three titles:

Eight wins: Ronnie O'Sullivan

Six wins: Steve Davis

Five wins: Stephen Hendry

Three wins: Mark Selby, John Higgins, Ding Junhui, Neil Robertson

Preview

Selby will be looking to become the first player since O'Sullivan, in 2017 and 2018, to win consecutive UK Championship titles.

However, he faces difficult challenges from world number one Zhao and reigning world champion Wu Yize. Trump, a two-time UK Championship winner, is another one to watch.

Kyren Wilson has enjoyed an excellent run of form this season, having won two ranking tournaments, and will hope to carry that momentum into York.

Meanwhile, O'Sullivan will be looking to add to his record eight titles. The 13th seed may not be entering the tournament in top form, but 'The Rocket' can never be discounted at a major event.

Scotland's John Higgins will also be hoping to make an impression, as the three-time champion has plenty of experience at this level and remains dangerous.

List of seeded players involved:

Mark Selby, Wu Yize, Zhao Xintong, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump, John Higgins, Shaun Murphy, Kyren Wilson, Mark Williams, Barry Hawkins, Mark Allen, Chris Wakelin, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Xiao Guodong, Ali Carter and Chang Bingyu.

The 16 seeded players will be joined by 16 qualifiers, with the final places decided in Leicester on November 25th to 26th.

Three-time UK Championship winner Ding booked his place in York after beating Robbie Williams 6-5 in qualifying.

Draw, schedule and results

The qualifying rounds have now concluded, with 16 players joining the 16 seeded players in the main draw.

The first-round fixtures have been confirmed, with the opening round taking place between November 28th and December 1st.

First round

Saturday, November 28th

14:00 CET

Mark Selby vs Matthew Selt

Mark Williams vs Stephen Maguire

20:00 CET

Chang Bingyu vs Zhou Yuelong

Kyren Wilson vs Fan Zhengyi

Sunday, November 29th

14:00 CET

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson vs Liam Highfield

20:00 CET

Judd Trump vs Hossein Vafaei

Chris Wakelin vs Joe O'Connor

Monday, November 30th

14:00 CET

Wu Yize vs Michael Holt

Ali Carter vs Ding Junhui

20:00 CET

Barry Hawkins vs Tom Ford

Shaun Murphy vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Tuesday, December 1st

14:00 CET

Zhao Xintong vs Dylan Emery

Mark Allen vs Yuan Sijun

20:00 CET

John Higgins vs Artemijs Zizins

Xiao Guodong vs Zhang Anda

Second round

Wednesday, December 2nd

Four last-16 matches will take place, with two scheduled for 14:00 CET and two for 20:00 CET.

Thursday, December 3rd

The other four last-16 matches will be played across another set of afternoon and evening sessions.

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 4th

The quarter-finals will be played across two sessions, scheduled for 14:00 CET and 20:00 CET.

Semi-finals

Saturday, December 5th

One semi-final is scheduled for 14:00 CET and the other for 20:00 CET.

Final

Sunday, December 6th

The final will be played across two sessions, with the first scheduled for 14:00 CET and the other for 20:00 CET.

The UK Championship is a knockout tournament, with all matches up to and including the semi-finals being best-of-11-frame.

The final is a best-of-19-frame contest, meaning the winner will be the first person who wins 10 frames.

Where to watch

What TV channel can you watch the UK Championship on?

Well, viewers in the UK will be able to follow the action live on the BBC, with extensive coverage across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and the Red Button from the first round.

Those who prefer to watch online can also follow everything on BBC iPlayer.

If you're unable to watch the action as it happens, Flashscore will also provide live scores, results and updates throughout the tournament.

Prize money

The total prize money for the 2026 UK Championship is £1,502,500, an increase on the previous year's £1,205,000.

The winner will take home £312,500, while the runner-up will receive £125,000.

The two beaten semi-finalists will each collect £62,500, with the losing quarter-finalists getting £31,250.

Players who reach the last 16 will pick up £18,750, while those knocked out in the last 32 will earn £12,500.

There is also a separate £15,000 purse for the highest break of the tournament.

The full prize money breakdown is as follows:

Winner: £312,500

Runner-up: £125,000

Semi-finalists: £62,500

Quarter-finalists: £31,250

Last 16: £18,750

Last 32: £12,500

Last 48: £9,375

Last 80: £6,250

Last 112: £3,125

Highest break: £15,000

The final

The final will be best-of-19-frames, meaning the first player to win ten frames will lift the trophy.

It'll be played across two sessions on Sunday, December 6th, with the afternoon session slated to begin at 14:00 CET and the evening session set to start at 20:00 CET.

With up to 19 frames to play, the final has plenty of room for long exchanges, momentum swings and dramatic finishes. That is to say, it promises to be a fitting conclusion to nine days of world-class snooker.