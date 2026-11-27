Nicolai von Dellingshausen sunk an albatross and just missed a hole-in-one at the next to rocket up the leaderboard with a three-shot lead at the Australian PGA Championship on Friday.

The German, ranked 333 in the world, hit a perfect seven-iron approach shot from 165 metres on the par-five 14th at The Lakes in Sydney to hole out.

It capped a stunning round of 64 to be 13-under heading into the weekend at the opening event of the DP World Tour's 2027 season, with six birdies to go with the albatross.

"I didn't even want to go for that flag because it was quite tucked away on the front right of the green," said the German, who has one previous win on the DP World Tour, at the Austrian Alpine Open in 2025.

"But the wind kept on pushing it to the right and it was the perfect number."

He almost made a hole-in-one at the next par-three when his tee shot landed barely a foot away.

"Honestly, if that went in, I would've gone home. Rebooked the flight. Thanks, I'm done," he joked.

While Von Dellingshausen missed an ace, Australian Robbie Minns achieved the feat on the par-three 18th, winning a new car in the process to make up for missing the cut.

Australian major winner Cameron Smith also put on a clinic with a 64 to surge into contention, opening with a bogey before nailing seven birdies and an eagle.

It left him four behind Von Dellingshausen and one adrift of Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin, a former LIV Golf colleague who carded 65 to go with his first-round 69 for outright second.

A group of three are two strokes further back -- Americans MJ Maguire and Austen Truslow and Dutchman Lars van der Vight.

Smith has joined the European Tour this season on an invite basis, but without full-time status, after the collapse of LIV Golf into bankruptcy.

He had joined the breakaway tour a month after winning the 2022 British Open.

Victory in Sydney or next week at the Australian Open in Melbourne will earn him a full DP World Tour card.

"Kind of got in a bit of a groove and a bit of a rhythm today, which is what we've been looking for," said Smith.

"We've been searching for that and finally kind of all came together today.

"It's nice to be in a position where I can compete and that's where I need to be to make my game better."

Camden Golf Club professional Robbie Minns capped off his round with a hole-in-one on the 18th to win a BMW X5 worth more than AU$150,000.