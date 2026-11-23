Marco Penge sank a five-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win a four-man playoff and capture the RSM Classic on Monday for his first PGA Tour title.

The 28-year-old Englishman, a three-time winner on the DP World Tour last year, also secured his PGA Tour playing rights for the 2027 campaign with the triumph at Sea Island, Georgia.

"I proved to myself I can do it under the most immense pressure. I always seem to play my best golf when my back is up against the wall," Penge said.

"I've been through this before on the DP World Tour, keeping my card in the last event and dealing with adversity and coming back from health issues, all that stuff, so I knew I could do it.

"I just wasn't sure I had the game this week to be able to do it. Thankfully I did."

Penge, China's Li Haotong and Americans Max Greyserman and Michael Thorbjornsen all finished 72 holes on 16-under par 266.

Li and Penge fired five-under 65 while Greyserman shot 66 and Thorbjornsen 67 in the final round, which was pushed back to Monday after heavy rain washed out play on Saturday.

Penge, who sank a birdie putt at 18 from just inside six feet in regulation play to reach the playoff, found the fairway and landed his approach closer than any of his rivals, then sank the clutch putt to grab the $1.3 million top prize at the $7.4 million tournament.

"Of course we're trying to win golf tournaments, but the first task for me was to keep my card," Penge said.

"When I got on that 18th tee in the playoff, I was like, OK, I can win the golf tournament now."

Penge, whose best prior PGA finish was last year's runner-up effort at the Scottish Open, took a six-week health break after the PGA Championship to address a viral illness and vertigo and then played his way into top form.

"It's a lot of hard work to get back to feeling myself," Penge said. "When I came back, I felt like I was actually in a good spot and playing some good golf.

"In the last four or five weeks, it has been really tough with my game. I've been putting the work in and I said to my team as long as I give everything I can then the result is the result and if I lose my card then it is what it is.

"So I'm over the moon."

The final event of the fall season decided which players would have full PGA Tour status for 2027, the top 50 having been settled in playoffs and the Tour Championship.

Others chased or defended spots in the top 100 in season points to secure their berths, with Penge jumping into the top 100 with the victory.

The final round was played without spectators because the event did not have enough volunteers on the extra day to support fans on site.