Two-time defending champion Jeeno Thitikul reeled off five consecutive birdies to match Australian Karis Davidson and South Korean A Lim Kim for the lead after Thursday's first round of the LPGA Tour Championship.

Jeeno, the world number two from Thailand, made her run from the 13th through 17th holes to join Kim and Davidson on seven-under par 65.

"I did not have the irons and drivers on point in the first couple holes, but my putter kind of saved it all," Jeeno said.

"I didn't hit it that close, but the putter was on fire today. Five straight birdies; I give all of the credit to the putter."

Davidson birdied the first four holes while Kim birdied the last three holes to secure their spots atop the leaderboard in the season-ending showdown at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

It was the eighth consecutive round in the 60s at Tiburon to match the record set by South Korean Ko Jin-young.

"Hopefully I'm the best friend of this golf course," Jeeno said. "This golf course might like me as a friend so much. I do like her for sure. I'm just trying to have fun."

A field of 60 players chases a $4 million top prize, the highest in women's golf, at the $11 million event.

Davidson, a 28-year-old Scottish-born standout who moved to Australia's Gold Coast at age nine, seeks her first LPGA victory.

She went out early and had a clear line for putts at the start.

"Just honestly hit some good shots into the green," she said. "The green first thing in the morning is really smooth, so I just had really good visualization and they just went in."

Davidson followed her opening birdie binge with another at the par-three eighth and another to begin the back nine before adding her last at the par-five 14th hole.

"It's definitely playing long, so to get some good approach shots on the first few holes, get a really good visual on the putts and get off to that good start was really helpful," Davidson said.

Kim, the 2020 US Women's Open champion, birdied four holes in a row starting at the eighth and birdied eight of the last 11 holes in all to charge into a share of the lead after following an opening birdie with bogeys at the third and par-five sixth.

"Today I find it. Way better read. Better than last year," Kim said of her putting form. "Every year I really focus on one percent better. That's why I'm getting better."

A fourth-place pack on 66 included England's Charley Hull, South Koreans Ryu Hae-ran, Choi Hye-jin and Lee So-mi, Americans Lauren Coughlin, Auston Kim and Jenny Bae, Japan's Ayaka Furue and France's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.

World number one Nelly Korda, an American who would book her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame with a victory, fired a 68, finding her form late with birdies on four of the last six holes.