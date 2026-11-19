Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was suspended three games by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The suspension began immediately, making Nacua eligible to return on December 14th ahead of a December 20th home contest against Dallas.

Nacua was already set to miss at least the next three games for the Rams after being placed on injured reserve a week ago with knee and toe injuries suffered in a victory over Washington on November 8th.

The Rams (6-4) are idle this week before the games Nacua will miss against Green Bay next Wednesday, Kansas City on December 3rd and San Francisco on December 13th.

Nacua's suspension stems from a New Year's Eve 2025 incident in which he allegedly bit a woman and made an anti-semitic remark.

A civil lawsuit was filed against Nacua this past March for assault and battery, with Nacua's attorney denying any improper remarks and calling the biting "horseplay."

Nacua had entered a rehabilitation facility in March and completed his stay there in time to attend a Rams off-season program in late April.

Nacua, in his fourth NFL campaign after being taken by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has made 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.