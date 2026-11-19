The Denver Broncos locked up one of their top defensive backs after signing cornerback Riley Moss to a four-year, $67 million contract extension on Thursday.

Moss, 26, is in the final year of his rookie contract. Through eight games this season, Moss has posted 21 tackles, eight total pass deflections (four pass breakups), and one interception.

His 87.5 opponent passer rating this season ranks 49th among cornerbacks, allowing 15 receptions for an average of 14.4 yards per reception (ranked 80th).

Moss's 71.6 coverage grade ranks 21st among qualified corners (105), while his 68.4 overall grade ranks 28th.

In 2025, Moss led all defensive players with 19 pass deflections. He also has 19 pass breakups since the start of last season, which is tied with Amik Robertson for the most in the NFL.