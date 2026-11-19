Harvard vs. Yale is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The two programs will square off at the legendary Fenway Park.

College football is approaching its season finale. With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the playoff race is heating up like never before. But even for teams whose postseason hopes have already faded, there is still plenty to play for. With 36 bowl games up for grabs, earning a postseason invitation can often be the difference between ending the season on a high note and walking away disappointed.

To become bowl-eligible, teams must have at least six wins and a minimum 0.500 record against FBS opponents. Going into Week 12, multiple teams are one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility.

The pressure is on. Programs needing two more wins need to be nearly flawless. There’s no room for error.

Week 11 recap

Colorado hosted the former No. 14-ranked Houston on Friday night, and the Buffaloes capitalized on the home environment as they took down the favored Cougars 42-32. #2 Utah got nearly upset by #23 Arizona, as the Utes tightly edged the Wildcats 40-39.

Quarterback Devon Dampier led the way with 207 passing yards and another 100 on the ground, helping the Utes to stay undefeated.

“Our culture is no excuses. We live by it,” Dampier said. “No one’s going to feel sorry for us if we would’ve lost this game, so that was just kind of the mindset."

The No. 1 team in the country, Georgia Bulldogs, left no doubt when the former No. 22-ranked Missouri came to Athens. The Bulldogs dominated the Tigers 48-21 and solidified their spot at the top. The #3Alabama Crimson Tide strengthened their playoff resume with a 21-6 victory over Vanderbilt, and the former No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers beat Texas A&M 22-7 on the road.

The wildest game of the weekend belonged to Texas and LSU. The Tigers squared off with the Longhorns in Death Valley, and it seemed like they were going to outlast Texas in front of their home fans. LSU led 14-10 at halftime, then scored another touchdown to go up 21-10.

But Texas didn’t crumble, and quarterback Arch Manning orchestrated a game-winning touchdown with two seconds left on the game clock. Texas prevailed 22-21 and buried LSU's postseason hopes.

The Tigers fell to 6-4. Manning, who grew up in Louisiana, led his team to a dramatic but huge victory despite throwing three interceptions.

“That's what it's all about: Death Valley at night, two-minute drive, let's go,” Manning said. “It means the world. I was pointing out to some of my teammates where I sat at these games growing up. So, just coming back home, getting it done in the last few seconds, it's a memory I'll have for the rest of my life.”

Unranked Oklahoma beat the former No. 19-ranked Ole Miss 24-17, former No. 24 Boise State held off Oregon State 46-41, Arkansas upset former No. 17 South Carolina 34-6, and Florida took down former No. 11 Kentucky 21-14.

While some favorites stood true to their reputation and won in style, numerous underdogs found their way and handed their opponent a massive upset.

But there’s no time to dwell on the past - another weekend full of games is here, bringing a fresh slate of matchups and new storylines to follow.

After Kentucky lost to Alabama in Week 2, the Wildcats rode a six-game winning streak to climb to No. 6 in the rankings, their highest ranking in the playoff era. Kentucky was red hot and eyeing a playoff spot for the first time in program history.

But then the Wildcats suffered two back-to-back losses and dropped to No. 16 and outside of the 12-team postseason picture.

Kentucky is running out of time. If they want to get back on track, they must beat Missouri on the road and convince the committee they are still worth the playoff bid. The Tigers are currently unranked but have a 6-4 record. They are underdogs but not outsiders.

Having a home-field advantage, they won’t make anything easy for Kentucky.

Both offenses have productive quarterbacks. Kentucky relies on Kenny, who has thrown for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Missouri’s Austin Simmons has also been sensational, throwing for 2,379 yards and 21 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Both teams have a passing game.

But the Wildcats have struggled to run the ball recently, tallying just 61 rushing yards against Florida. It will be critical for Kentucky to revive their running attack.

Focus point: One of the biggest keys will be Missouri's passing attack against Kentucky's secondary. The Wildcats have struggled to defend opposing passing games, while Simmons has shown he can make plays through the air. If the Tigers can give their quarterback enough time and get their leading receiver, Cayden Lee, involved, they could put plenty of pressure on Kentucky's defense.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

This clash between the Buffaloes and the Bearcats has major implications for both programs. After Colorado and Cincinnati started the season unranked and never appeared in the rankings, it's fair to say a postseason appearance wasn’t too expected.

But a ticket to a bowl game was, and this is what’s going to measure success.

Cincinnati is 5-5, and a win will make them bowl-eligible. Colorado enters at 4-6 and must win to keep bowl hopes alive.

The Bearcats will need a much better performance from quarterback JC French IV, who struggled against the Iowa State Cyclones last week and committed two costly turnovers. Fortunately, Cincinnati has a reliable weapon in its backfield.

Running back Cole Tabb has been one of the most productive players in the country, recording 977 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.

His 9.13 yards per carry leads the nation, and he is just 23 yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard mark. Cincinnati's ground attack ranks ninth nationally, averaging 227 rushing yards per game, making running their best weapon.

But Colorado’s confidence is high now, and the Buffaloes carry momentum from arguably their best performance of the season. After upsetting Houston in Week 11, they snapped a two-game losing streak and kept their hopes of reaching bowl eligibility alive.

At 4-6, Deion Sanders' squad needs to win its final two games to secure a postseason invitation.

The biggest challenge for Colorado will be slowing down Tabb and the Bearcats' rushing attack. Cincinnati's biggest challenge will be staying solid on defense - the Bearcats allow 30.6 points per game, and the longer they keep their defensive unit on the field, the worse and tougher the game will get for them. It will be crucial to not let Colorado get in rhythm.

Focus point: Cincinnati has been dangerous at home, winning four of its five games this season on its home field, including a massive upset over the Texas Red Raiders. Colorado is 1-4 on the road, struggling to win when missing its home environment. The Bearcats will be celebrating Senior Day, adding some extra motivation to the game. The Buffaloes must come ready to compete from the start, as falling behind early could prove fatal.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

This showdown of the Cavaliers and the Tar Heels doesn’t have playoff implications, but for both programs, it feels like it. Both teams enter the game 5-5, and the winner will secure a coveted spot in a bowl game.

And there’s more.

This is not just an ordinary game - this is a rivalry game, and the 131st meeting between the programs, known as the South's Oldest Rivalry, will be electric.

Virginia will have the opportunity to build on an impressive 36-7 victory over California last week, and the Cavaliers also get the home-field advantage again. Virginia’s defense has been a bright spot all season, allowing only 21.5 points per game and staying mostly consistent through the season.

After allowing Cal to score just one touchdown, Virginia should have plenty of confidence on the defensive side.

The offense will be led by quarterback Beau Pribula, who will try to connect with wide receiver Da'Shawn Martin and running back Jekail Middlebrook.

UNC is coming off a heartbreaking 16-14 loss to Louisville after the Tar Heels had an opportunity to steal the victory late in the fourth quarter, but a costly interception ended their comeback hopes.

But playmaker Billy Edwards left the game with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return. Edwards has thrown for 2,247 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. If he is unavailable, freshman Travis Burgess could get another opportunity after making his collegiate debut last weekend.

The option of starting two quarterbacks makes it harder for Virginia to prepare, as the Cavaliers must be ready for both players.

With everything on the line for both teams, this should be a neck-and-neck game.

Focus point: The deciding factor could be the running game. North Carolina has had trouble establishing their rushing attack, averaging just 114.1 rushing yards per contest. That could become a major problem against Virginia, which has been more effective on the ground, averaging 151 yards per game. If neither team finds a way to separate themselves, the running game could be the small difference between winning and losing.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia

The MLB season is over, and there’s no more baseball until the upcoming spring. Still, fans will be gathering around Fenway Park - the home of the Boston Red Sox - on Saturday, tailgating, celebrating, and getting ready to cheer on their team in the biggest game of the year.

The showdown between the Harvard Crimson and the Yale Bulldogs is one of the most anticipated contests of the season.

This is an FCS matchup, but don’t let it fool you - this is one of the oldest rivalries in football, dating back to 1875.

Simply known as The Game, the annual clash between the two Ivy League powerhouses is the third-most played rivalry game.

This year's 142nd meeting carries even more significance, as Harvard has an opportunity to claim the Ivy League title outright.

The Crimson has clinched at least a share of the conference crown, but a win over Yale would separate them on top. Yale is looking to extend its dominance in the rivalry - the Bulldogs are riding a four-game winning streak, as they haven’t lost to Harvard since 2022.

Overall, Yale leads the series 72-61-8.

Harvard enters the matchup ranked No. 17 nationally in FCS with an impressive 8-1 record and a 5-1 mark in Ivy League play. Yale is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

Although the Bulldogs have experienced an inconsistent season, they have an opportunity to finish on a high note by beating their biggest rival. Yale is coming off an impressive 28-0 shutout victory over Princeton and should have high confidence and momentum.

The Bulldogs will rely on running back Hugo Djeumeni Kemeni, who has been one of the most productive players in the Ivy League. He has accumulated 1,158 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

Quarterback Dante Reno will also be an important piece of the puzzle - he has already thrown for 1,828 yards this season and can make dangerous plays through the air.

Harvard quarterback Charlie Smith has been sensational, throwing for 2,113 yards and 19 touchdowns this season on a 69.2 % completion rate. His favorite targets are wide receiver Nathan Bailey and running back Xaviah Bascon.

This big three is the centerpiece of Harvard’s offense, which scores nearly 30 points per game on average.

The Crimson is favored by almost a touchdown and has had a great, consistent season. But this is a rivalry game, and suddenly the stats matter just a bit less. When you face your biggest rival and bragging rights are on the line, there’s always extra motivation.

And with the historic Fenway Park serving as the backdrop, the stage is set for another memorable chapter.

Focus point: Both teams have explosive offenses that can put up points, but Harvard holds the edge defensively. The Crimson allow just 12.63 points per game, ranking second in the FCS. Linebacker Dorsey Benefield recorded an incredible 12 tackles a week ago and also had a 15-tackle game against Columbia. He has 83 total tackles and two sacks this season. Harvard allows just 279.4 yards per game, and defensive back Xaden Benson leads the nation with nine interceptions. The stellar defensive unit gives Harvard a significant advantage.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts