Marlon Huphrey stands on the field during Week 10's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens officially sent Marlon Humphrey home for the week after deactivating him for their upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday following a recent comment he made on his own podcast.

Humphrey, 30, was asked what the city of Baltimore is best at making, to which he simply answered, "criminals," followed by laughter.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter put out a statement on Thursday at their practice facility:

"After an internal conversation with myself and the leadership of the organization, we've decided to deactivate Marlon for this game."

Humphrey came out and apologized in front of the media on Wednesday. However, the fans aren't buying it after the string of Humphrey and apologies for things he's said on his podcast.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott immediately issued a statement on Humphrey's comment, also throwing shots back at him and the organization.

"I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs, but we have recently lost our way."

The city of Baltimore has seen drastic decreases in crime, including an almost 50-year low in homicides. Carjackings are down 43%, burglaries 16%, and total robberies 13%.

Humphrey, a Hoover, Alabama native, had previously been arrested in 2018 for third-degree robbery after stealing an Uber driver's phone charger cables and elbowing him after the driver tried to get them back.

The veteran cornerback, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Ravens, previously received criticism from franchise legend and Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, who called Humphrey out after the corner said he never voted before following his recent meeting with President Donald Trump.

No other corner in the NFL has allowed more yards over the past two seasons than Humphrey (1,354). His 176 yards allowed in the fourth quarter this season are also the third-most among cornerbacks heading into this week's matchup against the Panthers.

Humphrey is currently in the final year of his contract with the Ravens and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.