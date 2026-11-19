Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is under fire from media, fans, and local political officials after a recent comment he made on his own podcast.

When asked what the city of Baltimore is best at making, Humphrey simply answered, "criminals," followed by laughter. Humphrey has since deleted the entire podcast episode from his YouTube page.

His previous video titled "Marlon Humphrey Loves Being Blamed for Ravens Losses" is still up.

Humphrey, a Hoover, Alabama native, was previously arrested for third-degree robbery and booked on January 25, 2018, for stealing an Uber driver's phone charging cables and elbowing him when he tried to get them back.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is aware of the situation and admitted the matter is better dealt with privately behind closed doors. Minter, who had previously coached in Baltimore (2017-2020) before taking the head coach job this year, quickly pivoted the conversation to how much he loves the city and the fans.

"Conversations like that remain private behind these walls," Minter said after a walk-through practice on Wednesday.

Humphrey, 30, came out and apologized in front of the media on Wednesday as well.

However, the fans aren't buying it after the string of Humphrey and apologies for things he's said on his podcast.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott immediately made a full statement regarding Humphrey's comment, also throwing shots back at him and the organization.

"I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs, but we have recently lost our way."

The city of Baltimore has seen drastic decreases in crime, including an almost 50-year low in homicides. Carjackings are down 43%, burglaries 16%, and total robberies 13%.

The veteran cornerback, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Ravens, previously received criticism from franchise legend and Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, who called Humphrey out after the corner said he never voted before following his recent meeting with President Donald Trump.

During Monday night's broadcast of the Ravens' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, fans were caught on a hot mic yelling expletives about Humphrey.

No other corner in the NFL has allowed more yards over the past two seasons than Humphrey (1,354). His 176 yards allowed in the fourth quarter this season are also the third-most among cornerbacks heading into Week 11.

Humphrey is currently in the final year of his contract with the Ravens and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

However, fans don't want to wait that long. If the Ravens cut Humphrey, they would carry almost $23 million in dead cap money. They can, however, suspend Humphrey for conduct detrimental to the team, in which case he would be suspended from play without pay.

Should that happen, they can suspend Humphrey for up to four weeks and fine him the same amount as his weekly salary if they so choose to do so.

Due to his comments, the team can suspend him under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. However, the players union can also appeal the suspension, which would likely have Humphrey suspended for at least one week if the Ravens originally suspended him for more.

Ravens superstar safety Kyle Hamilton was asked about the comments on Wednesday, to which he said that he hopes Humphrey's words weren't "taken out of context."

Hamilton recently sounded off on the team's lackluster performance following their loss to the Chargers, stating, "Right now we are disgracing the standard."

The three-time All-Pro safety, who is hailed by fans and media alike as not only one of the best safeties in the league, but one of the best players on offense and defense outright, had to handle previous comments made by Humphrey during the Atlanta Falcons game in which he joked and laughed about Tua Tagovailoa being brought in during overtime.

Hamilton picked off Tua to seal the game shortly after. Three days later, Humphrey blasted the situation on his podcast.

"That was pretty hyperbolic by Marlon," Hamilton said. "I would say the way he presented it was not how I was presented. It was more so the defense's opportunity to go win the game. It doesn't matter who it was. Could have been a sack, could have been a fourth-down stop, could have been a pick."

No further action has been taken by the Ravens at this time, but with both local media, national media, and Ravens fans flooding every social media post by the team about cutting Humphrey, people have to wonder if the front office and coaching staff are feeling the pressure Humphrey is putting on them.

Humphrey was once a beloved player in his early years as a Raven. Known for forcing fumbles throughout the league, Humphrey had once made a good name for himself on and off the field.

Now, the city of Baltimore has had enough of him, his play, and his podcast.

The Ravens played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 22nd.