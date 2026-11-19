49ers fans outside of Estadio Banorte in Mexico City head of the team's Week 11 matchup

Concerns over lower oxygen at high altitude have prompted special preparations for the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings ahead of their NFL showdown Sunday at Mexico City.

The Niners share the NFL's best record at 8-1 with Buffalo, while the Vikings are 7-2, level with Detroit and Chicago atop the NFC North division.

The contest is set for Estadio Azteca, more than 7,300 feet above sea level, so the 49ers flew to Colorado Springs, Colorado, after beating Dallas last Sunday and practiced at Air Force Academy stadium, with an elevation of more than 6,600 feet above sea level.

Other NFL teams have used the facility ahead of Mexico City contests, including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

"I think it helps," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I grew up mainly in Denver, and I always knew how bad it would be for me. It didn't matter how good a shape you're in. When I came home from college, you'd run up the stairs and be out of breath. It takes some time to get used to it.

"When you go to play in Denver, it's always a challenge, and I know Mexico City is higher than Denver. It's not make or break by any means, but I do think it makes you a couple percent better."

Shanahan was coach in 2022 when the 49ers beat Arizona in Mexico City.

"It's definitely nicer to play in something when you're acclimated to that altitude, so you're not as out of breath," Shanahan said.

The Vikings, however, took a different route to having players adjust to high altitude after consulting with experts at FIFA and the US Olympic Committee.

They built a High-Altitude Room at the team's headquarters, allowing players to work at altitude while keeping familiar routines at home before traveling to Mexico on Saturday.

"A lot of these processes and strategies are all situationally dependent... but everybody's always looking to gain any one or two percent competitive edge you can," said Tyler Williams, the Vikings vice president of player health and performance.

"We have close to 450 sessions accumulated in there. Nearly our whole roster has done five-plus sessions and nearly our whole roster has (felt conditions at) 12,000 feet.

"Even though you're not doing a full practice at altitude, you're trying to gain a lower rate of perceived exertion. You also have a behavioral adaptation - how your body responds, how you know how to pace yourself at altitude, how to breathe and use breathing strategies in your first exposure compared to your fifth. It's a learned adaptation."

The room, set at 9,000 feet to start and gradually raised to 12,000 feet, can hold up to 12 players with stationary bicycles and a treadmill plus workout programs adapted to the altitude.

The Vikings will also have plenty of oxygen on the sidelines.

"Even if you don't feel out of breath, just keep your internal tank full," Williams said. "Use it as often as you feel necessary."

Sunday's other key NFL games find Buffalo (8-1) hosting Miami (1-8) while Chicago entertains New Orleans (3-6) and Detroit is home against Tampa Bay (3-6).

Jacksonville (7-2) visits the New York Giants (5-3-1) in a matchup of division leaders, while Denver (7-2) will host Las Vegas (4-6), and Monday's contest has Cincinnati (7-2) at Washington (3-5-1).