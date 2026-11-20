Houston Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. celebrates a sack against the Colts in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season

C.J. Stroud threw for three touchdowns as the Houston Texans thumped the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive after a terrible start to the season.

Nico Collins, Kayshon Boutte and Marlin Klein all reached the end zone in Houston's first home win of a season that started with four straight defeats.

Victory takes the Texans to 4-6, second in the AFC South behind the red-hot 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, but with their sights set on at least a wild card slot.

In-form Stroud completed his fifth straight game with multiple passing touchdowns, compiling 194 yards from 21-of-27 completed passes.

"We need our best right now. The time is now. We know that we put ourselves in a little hole but we've been in this spot before. I think we can get it done," said Stroud.

The Colts suffered their first game without a touchdown since 2024, having traded away veterans Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen in the recent deadline stretch in return for future draft picks.

Daniel Jones managed just 144 passing yards with an interception and two sacks while star running back Jonathan Taylor logged only 21 rushing yards from 11 carries against a Texans defense beginning to live up to its pre-season billing.

"I give all the credit to the D-line. That's our engine... they're a hell of a unit - the best unit in the league," said Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.

"We got to keep it rolling. Got a lot of season left in front of us."

Indianapolis briefly led with a field goal on the opening drive but then failed to capitalize on a Stroud interception that led only to a missed field goal attempt.

Stroud made amends with a huge 42-yard touchdown pass to Collins.

In the second quarter, Jones threw an interception and the Texans took full advantage.

A seven-minute drive ended in a 24-yard Stroud pass to Boutte, who claimed the catch diving backward into the end zone.

Houston added a field goal and a safety, as Will Anderson Jr. sacked Jones inside the Colts' end zone to make it 19-3.

Stroud sealed the victory with a 13-yard passing touchdown to Klein, scrambling right to avoid multiple tackles before slinging the ball to the German tight end.

It was just Klein's second reception of the entire season and his first career touchdown.