Kim A-lim fired an eight-under par 64 to seize the lead after the second round of the LPGA Tour Championship

Kim A-lim aced the par-three 16th hole on her way to firing an eight-under-par 64 for a three-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the LPGA Tour Championship.

The 31-year-old South Korean stood on 15-under 129 after 36 holes in the $11 million (£8.4m) season-ending showdown at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

"When I hit, after, I felt it was a little strong, but it hit the pin and then went in," Kim said of her hole-in-one. "I think it was luck."

A field of 60 players is chasing a $4 million (£3.04m) top prize, the highest in women's golf.

"Money is money. It has not bothered me," Kim said. "I think winning is more important for me."

Kim opened with a 65 to share the 18-hole lead with Australian Karis Davidson and two-time defending champion Jeeno Thitikul, who stood second entering the weekend on 132 after shooting 67 on Friday.

Seeking her fourth LPGA title, Kim began Friday with back-to-back birdies, then birdied the par-five sixth and par-three eighth holes. After a bogey at 10, she birdied the par-three 12th and par-five 14th before a dramatic hole-in-one.

Kim fired her tee shot at 16 with a 7-iron from 168 yards and the ball landed inches from the hole and hopped in to give her the solo lead at 14-under par.

It was the 25th ace of the LPGA season and the third career LPGA ace for Kim, the 2020 US Women's Open champion.

Kim added a five-foot birdie putt at 17 to seize a three-stroke lead and closed with a par. She was four-under for the day on the par-three and par-five holes.

Jeeno, the world number two from Thailand, made five birdies on the back nine to fire her ninth consecutive round in the 60s at Tiburon and break the record set by South Korean Ko Jin-young.

"Front nine holes, not really my best friend today," Jeeno said. "I couldn't do anything on the front nine. My irons (were) far away from the hole.

"The back nine was my friend from yesterday to today. Found it a little better than the front nine. Hit it a little bit closer to the pin."

Sharing third on 133 were Japan's Yuri Yoshida, China's Liu Yan, South Korean Yoon I-na, England's Charley Hull and Americans Auston Kim and Jenny Bae.

Auston Kim grabbed the lead at 12-under with her seventh birdie of the day at the 13th hole but plunked her second shot in the water at the par-five 14th and made bogey to fall back, setting the stage for Kim A-lim's charge.

World number one Nelly Korda, an American who would book her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame with a victory, fired a bogey-free 67 to stand on 135, six off the lead.

"I still had the two-way misses, so I'm just trying to figure it out," Korda said. "Sometimes you just got to grind."