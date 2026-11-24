Justin Thomas (right) and caddie Matt Minister (left) during the 2026 Truist Championship

Justin Thomas is parting ways with caddie Matt Minister and has tapped Michael Cromie to be his full-time replacement in 2027.

Golfweek reported Monday that Thomas' manager confirmed Cromie would take up Thomas' bag for the upcoming season.

Thomas also has a busy winter schedule ahead. He'll be appearing in the Skins Game on Black Friday, Tiger Woods' annual Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from Dec. 3-6, and the father-son PNC Championship from Dec. 17-20 in Orlando.

Golfweek reported that Thomas' friend Brad Gehl will serve as his caddie for the Skins Game, which pits Thomas against Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka and Jackson Koivun. But his plans for the bag in December are unclear.

Thomas ended his partnership with famed caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay in early 2024 and hired Minister, who previously looped for Patrick Cantlay and Nick Price. But they did not win a tournament title during their time together. Minister was injured, and Joe Greiner filled in when Thomas won the 2025 RBC Heritage.

Cromie's most recent job on tour was caddying for Chris Kirk.

They parted ways earlier in the 2026 season.