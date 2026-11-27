Cricket Australia widened its independent "Sandpapergate" forum on Friday to include the preceding Ashes series against England, while pledging to make the findings and its response public.

The governing body has ruled out reopening its investigation into the explosive 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that blew up again this month.

Instead, it proposed a forum for players, coaches and staff on the tour to share their versions of events.

In a surprise development, the terms of reference released Friday broadened to include "ball-management practices" during the 2017-2018 season, including the home Ashes series which Australia won 4-0.

The hosts' consistent ability to get reverse swing in that series had England's bowlers scratching their heads.

In the wake of the South Africa fallout, England great Alastair Cook, who was part of the Ashes side, was asked whether the team suspected Australia of ball-tampering.

"Yes a little bit, certainly in Perth when the outfield was wet with rain they got the ball-reversing," he said.

The issue went no further.

Experienced senior counsel Fiona McLeod will lead the forum, which will be open for six weeks and is voluntary.

Players' accounts, which can be written or verbal, will be confidential.

She will investigate the Ashes, all four Tests of the South Africa tour, the events of March 24, 2018, when Cameron Bancroft was caught with sandpaper, and the conduct of the 2018 Cricket Australia probe.

McLeod will provide a report detailing the principal themes and her recommendations.

But what players say will not be published, no new sanctions will come out of it and she is not charged with determining any individual responsibility.

"This is an opportunity to provide their accounts in a safe environment and to provide the CA board with relevant information including about the events of that tour and resultant investigation," said Cricket Australia interim chairman David Boon.

"We are acutely aware of the enormous toll the renewed focus on this tour eight years ago has had on those involved and their welfare remains our main priority. This forum is the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, and for CA to listen and learn," added Boon.

"Publishing the report in full is part of our commitment to transparency, and to be open with cricket fans about what we learn. It is also very important to understand that it will not seek to sanction or recriminate."

The issue was reignited this month by Usman Khawaja, who claimed in his autobiography that the whole team knew about the plot to alter the ball with sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town.

He also claimed the practice was used in the second Test at Port Elizabeth.

A Cricket Australia probe at the time concluded only skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Bancroft were in the know. They were sent home in disgrace and banned for between nine and 12 months.

Khawaja's version of events was backed by Warner and Bancroft, but strenuously denied by current captain Pat Cummins and fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The bowling group at the time -- which also included Nathan Lyon -- released a joint statement in 2021 denying any involvement.

Cricket Australia last weekend said Cummins had their "unanimous support" to remain Test captain and rejected any suggestion his integrity had been compromised, while praising him for changing the culture of the team.

Australia are preparing for four Tests against New Zealand, starting in Perth on December 9.