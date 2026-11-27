England's Jamie Overton celebrates with teammates after getting the wicket of Australia's Joel Davies

Jamie Overton took a career-best 5-12 as England thrashed Australia by seven wickets in the third T20 international in Brisbane on Friday.

Overton's figures were the best by an Englishman against Australia in T20s as the home side were bundled out for 108, their lowest score on Australian soil.

"I thought Jamie Overton was outstanding tonight," England captain Harry Brook said.

"He's worked hard and put in some extra graft at training.

"He simplified his game and reaped the rewards tonight - he had it on a string, and it felt like we could change the field and make them make a mistake."

Brook won the toss and sent Australia in to bat, and off-spinner Liam Dawson struck early when he had Australian skipper Mitch Marsh caught at mid-on.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sam Harper attacked during the powerplay, taking the score to 55 after five overs.

Harper raced to 26 off 14 balls before Dawson grabbed his second when the Australian wicketkeeper got a top edge to Overton at mid-on.

Overton then swung into action with the ball, claiming the next five wickets as Australia slumped from 65-2 to 92-7 and then collapsed to 108 all out when Sam Curran clean-bowled Billy Stanlake.

Aneurin Donald, who smashed 85 off 32 on the Gold Coast on Tuesday, got the run chase off to a spectacular start, belting 31 from just 11 balls.

But a rain delay seemed to help the Australians, as Brook holed out for nine after play resumed, before Donald fell for 32, leaving England 49-3.

Another rain break threatened to stop England's momentum again, but Jordan Cox blasted 33 in quick time to give the visitors an easy win and go ahead in the five-game series 2-1.

Marsh conceded that Australia were outplayed by a better team.

"No excuses, we've got to be better," he said. "We've all played Big Bash games here (at the Gabba).

"You have to give yourself the chance to cash in at the back end (of the innings), but we didn't get near that tonight."

The two teams head to Sydney for the fourth game on Sunday night.