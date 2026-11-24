World number one Scottie Scheffler was named among the ⁠nominees for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year award on Tuesday ‌as he bids to match Tiger Woods' record of ‌winning the honour five years in ‌a row.

The US-based circuit said Scheffler, who has ‌won the Jack Nicklaus Award in each ‌of the last four years, was one of five players shortlisted alongside Wyndham Clark, Matt ‌Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young.

Scheffler ⁠won three titles ‌in 2026, at The American Express, the FedEx ​St. Jude Championship and the season-ending Tour Championship, where he rallied from ​three shots back in the final round en route to collecting a $10 million prize ⁠that moved him ​ahead of Woods on the PGA Tour's all-time career money list.

The four-time major champion entered 20 events, posted a Tour-best 13 top-10 ‌finishes and missed only one cut.

Alex Fitzpatrick was nominated for the Arnold Palmer Award, given to the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He teamed up with his older brother Matt to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a victory that secured his PGA Tour membership.

Ben James, ‌Jackson Koivun, Marco Penge and Kristoffer Reitan are ​the other rookie nominees.

Both awards are decided ‌by a vote of PGA Tour members who played at least 15 official tournaments during the 2026 season. The ballot closes on December 4, and the winners ⁠will be announced ⁠at a later ‌date.