Adam Scott said Tuesday he was confident of being able to put together a "hot" late career run to fulfil his childhood dreams and win a second major.

The 46-year-old will tee up at the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney this week, an event he has won twice as he again strives to end a global tournament drought spanning over six years.

With three top-10 finishes on the US PGA Tour this year and five on the DP World Tour, the Australian said there were signs of finally making the breakthrough.

"I think my game at least looks like it's good enough to win to most people. It does feel like it to me," he said ahead of the European Tour co-sanctioned event.

"For whatever reason, putting it all together has been challenging the last few years and a couple close calls haven't gone my way.

"But I'm enjoying it still and hopefully I can get in there and win. And if I do, maybe the floodgates will open.

"If I can get a win in a big one, maybe I can push on somehow, jag a few and have a hot run late in my career."

Despite being on tour for 26 years Scott only has one major to his name -- the 2013 Masters -- and he has always wanted more.

The quest is a key driver in what keeps him going.

"My childhood dreams are not fulfilled, I guess. So I'm still pushing," he said.

"I'd love to be a multiple major champion. I think that's really possible and you just never know. It's all confidence and the confidence you get from winning is huge."

Scott made his 100th consecutive major start in June at the US Open, joining record-holder Jack Nicklaus as the only men to reach an unbroken century mark.

He missed the cut but bounced back to finish tied for ninth at the British Open.

The ability to withstand collapses and disappointments has been part of the secret to his longevity, but he admitted it was harder to recover from close calls the older he got.

"Finding your way back I think as you get older takes a little longer," he said.

"I don't know why but it's not like when you're a kid and you miss a few cuts and bounce back and win. It's a bit of a slower process, at least for me anyway."