Chinese player Liu Wenwei has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour amid an investigation into match-fixing, it was announced Sunday.

The 22-year-old, ranked 86th in the world, has not yet been charged but is suspected of failing to report approaches made to him to fix matches.

A statement on the website of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, the global governing body, read: "WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson has taken the decision to suspend Liu Wenwei from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.

"This follows an investigation into him being a party to approaches made to players to fix matches and failing to report approaches made to him to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour."

The statement added: "At this stage, the investigation has not identified that any matches were fixed in this case.

"The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought. Liu Wenwei has the right to appeal (against) this decision."

Liu earned a two-year card on the tour from the 2025/26 season, with his best result being a victory over former world champion Luca Brecel in qualifying at the 2025 International Championship.

In 2023, the WPBSA punished 10 players from China, including issuing lifetime bans for Liang Wenbo and Li Hang, after revelations of widespread cheating and other misconduct.