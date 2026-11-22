Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the Denver Broncos' 'Orange Crush' defense who went on to forge a lengthy career with ESPN following his playing career, has died at 75.

ESPN announced his death on Sunday, indicating that his family informed the company that he had passed away on Friday. No cause of death was released.

Jackson played 14 seasons with the Broncos after being selected in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft out of Louisville. The three-time Pro Bowl selection (1977-79) was a First-Team All-Pro in 1977 and Second-Team All-Pro in 1978.

Jackson recorded 20 interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns, in 191 career games (177 starts).

His transition from the gridiron to the television screen proved seamless, as he spent countless Sundays during his 29-year ESPN career alongside Chris Berman.

"All of us are stunned," Berman said in a statement, per ESPN. "I'm stunned, we're stunned, and you're stunned. We've lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on 'NFL Primetime' and 'Sunday NFL Countdown.' It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did, bringing it to them every week."

Jackson retired from ESPN in 2016.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro praised Jackson as "a trusted colleague, generous mentor and dear friend to many."

"He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans. Alongside Chris Berman, he helped make 'NFL Primetime' an iconic part of our football weekends. In fact, ESPN's NFL studio is named the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio, a distinction unmatched in our history and a fitting tribute to their lasting impact."

Jackson was awarded the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2015.

His two professional families had tributes for Jackson on Sunday.

The men now working on Sunday NFL Countdown wore orange ties during the morning show. And the Broncos announced they would hold a pregame moment of silence before they play the Las Vegas Raiders and also share a tribute video in Jackson's honor.

"The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history," the team said Sunday in a statement.

"An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos' first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country.

"TJ's dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career. For generations of fans, Tom was an iconic fixture on ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown' and 'NFL Primetime,' sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting.

"Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom's wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates."