Maye will not require surgery, ESPN reported, but his recovery timeframe could span the remainder of the 2026 regular season.
The defending champion Patriots (5-5) are on their bye week and no injury status is required to be reported. New England next plays Nov. 29 against the Chargers in Los Angeles, and there's a possibility roster gymnastics will be required before that game.
Maye, 24, has 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He was injured in the first half of the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany last week.
Maye is one of several Patriots dealing with injuries, but the NFL limit for placing players on IR -- eight per season -- with a return designation leaves New England with only one such move. Given the uncertainty around Maye's recovery, the Patriots could roll the dice, trusting he could be back in 4-6 weeks.
Tommy DeVito is expected to start for the Patriots next week. ESPN also reported that waived Colts starter Daniel Jones could be a strong consideration for the Patriots.
Teams can designate two players for IR-return in the playoffs.