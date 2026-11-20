New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye might not play again this season due to a fractured right fibula, according to reports.

Maye will not require surgery, ESPN reported, but his recovery timeframe could span the remainder of the 2026 regular season.

The defending champion Patriots (5-5) are on their bye week and no injury status is required to be reported. New England next plays Nov. 29 against the Chargers in Los Angeles, and there's a possibility roster gymnastics will be required before that game.

Maye, 24, has 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He was injured in the first half of the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany last week.

Maye is one of several Patriots dealing with injuries, but the NFL limit for placing players on IR -- eight per season -- with a return designation leaves New England with only one such move. Given the uncertainty around Maye's recovery, the Patriots could roll the dice, trusting he could be back in 4-6 weeks.

Tommy DeVito is expected to start for the Patriots next week. ESPN also reported that waived Colts starter Daniel Jones could be a strong consideration for the Patriots.

Teams can designate two players for IR-return in the playoffs.