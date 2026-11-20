Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua underwent right knee ligament surgery this week and could miss the remainder of the NFL season, Rams coach Sean McVay said on Friday.

Nacua will miss "a couple of months" after the operation, McVay said, a timetable that might allow the 25-year-old pass-catcher to return for the playoffs if the Rams (6-4) qualify.

On Thursday, Nacua was suspended three games by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy in an incident last December.

Nacua was already set to miss at least the next three games for the Rams after being placed on injured reserve a week ago with knee and toe injuries suffered in a victory over Washington on November 8th.

Nacua, in his fourth NFL campaign after being taken by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, led the league in receptions last season with 129.

This season, he made 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.