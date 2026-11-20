The Indianapolis Colts released starting quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday after yesterday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans.

Jones, 29, originally signed a two-year, $88 million deal before the season started. Indy are set to face the New York Giants next week, which would've been a revenge game for Jones, where he spent the first six seasons of his career.

He will now go on waivers. Any team that claims Jones will have to pay him $2 million in salary for this year, plus his $10 million guaranteed for next season.

The Colts benched Jones during the Texans game and brought in backup Anthony Richardson Sr. for only a couple of pass attempts.

Jones finished that game completing 12-of-27 passes for 144 yards and one interception. The Colts fell to 3-8 and have now lost six of their last seven.

This season, Jones has put up 1,974 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and 13 interceptions on 205-of-351 passes (65.4 passer rating).

Jones has thrown an interception in at least 10 of his 11 starts this season and leads the league in turnovers when pressured by a four-man rush.

He had a breakout year in 2025 with the team, which led to his big contract. Jones posted 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions with 3,101 passing yards and a career-high 100.2 passer rating.

This season has been the complete opposite.

The Colts' offense currently ranks 30th overall and 30th in passing out of all 32 teams. Their 19.2 points per game ranks 26th in the league.

The QB duties will now fall on Richardson for the rest of the season as the Colts look to give him the best opportunity of his career since the team drafted him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In a contract year, Richardson is now given a shot to prove to the Colts that he can be their franchise starting QB going forward.

This is now just one of many moves the Colts have made this offseason.

The team previously fired General Manager Chris Ballard back on October 19th after losing to the then-winless Tennessee Titans. At the trade deadline, the Colts sent off Keenan Allen (WR) and DeForest Buckner (DT) to the San Francisco 49ers, long-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, and wide receiver Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs.