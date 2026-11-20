Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney is getting closer to returning from an ankle injury, coach Mario Cristobal said Friday.

Cristobal said the sophomore playmaker is "probably a week and a half out" from returning and ran "about 20 mph" on Thursday.

Toney underwent "tightrope" surgery to expedite his recovery from a high ankle sprain.

Toney was injured in practice three days before Miami suffered its only loss of the season, at Notre Dame. Cristobal's timeline suggests Toney could be available for the ACC Championship game in December if the Hurricanes remain on track to reach it.

The Hurricanes' offense leans heavily on the explosive Toney. He leads the team with 73 receptions and, despite missing the past two weeks, ranks third in the FBS in receiving yards (1,027) and touchdown catches (13).

Toney caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 38-35 victory over North Carolina before his injury.