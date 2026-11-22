Brighton missed the chance to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal as they lost 2-0 at Hull City, extending their winless record at the MKM Stadium to seven games (D2, L5).

Konstantinos Tzolakis had made a league-high 41 saves pre-round, and he was a man inspired yet again in the first half. He twice denied Diego Gomez brilliantly from close range, and also kept out Georginio Rutter from a tight angle.

Yasin Ayari also struck the crossbar before Tzolakis saved another Rutter effort, as Brighton threatened to take a half-time lead.

However, a league game involving the Seagulls stood level at the break for just the second time this season, with Hull having their goalkeeper largely to thank.

The Tigers offered little threat themselves in comparison, but Bart Verbruggen had to be alert to stop Matt Crooks’ clever flick and Mohamed Belloumi’s free-kick.

Momentum Flashscore

Brighton also started better in the second half, and Tzolakis was called into action again to parry Pascal Gross’ strike, before Gomez missed another glorious chance to open the scoring as he curled wide with the outside of his foot from close range.

Lewis Dunk also got forward from centre-back to add another dimension to the Seagulls’ attacks, but his attempt from the edge of the box was gathered by Tzolakis.

Hull possessed a threat on the counter-attack though, as Belloumi cut inside before shooting straight at Verbruggen.

Brighton struggled to deal with the winger as he drove forward again, but he dragged his effort just wide at the near post.

Hull grew in belief in the final stages, and substitute Sorba Thomas almost found the breakthrough with a cross-come-shot that clipped the top of the crossbar.

Brighton were also reduced to 10 men when Costinha fouled Thomas for a second yellow, and shortly after, the MKM Stadium erupted when the hosts scored the winner in stoppage time.

A brilliant passing move eventually found Oli McBurnie, who swept home to send the Tigers wild.

It then got even better for the Scotsman, who tapped home Belloumi’s pass in another fast break to seal the three points.

The dramatic late victory ends Hull’s eight-game winless league run, and they will also take pride from now going 11 home matches unbeaten in all competitions (W4, D7).

Meanwhile, Brighton lose for the fourth time away from home in all competitions, which is something they must fix if they want to compete on all fronts this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Konstantinos Tzolakis (Hull City)