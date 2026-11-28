Our live game today is a special one as we bring updates from the 67th Copa Libertadores final as three-time former champions Palmeiras take on four-time former champions Estudiantes in a blockbuster showpiece event that can't be missed.

Live updates:

20:40 CET - Playing Brazilian opposition has been something of a trend for Estudiantes this year in the Copa Libertadores. They saw off Corinthians in the quarter-finals, before needing penalties to beat Flamengo. For Palmeiras, they have also needed penalty shootouts to go through in the competition, suggesting this game could go the distance.

20:15 CET - There will be plenty of players on show today who have played in Europe. Marcos Rojo and Guido Carillo have had spells in the Premier League, but the player with the most intimate relationship to the Libertadores is Gustavo Gomez. Palmeiras' Paraguayan captain has been with the club since 2018, and has already won it twice. However, last year, he was on the losing side - can he right that wrong today?

19:55 CET - Ready for some team news? The lineups are in, and both teams have gone predictably strong:

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:30 CET - As kick-off approaches, supporters are starting to buzz outside Centenario Stadium as this fascinating match moves to just an hour and a half until kick-off. But what do you know about Centenario Stadium hosting the 2026 final?

If the answer is not very much, then make sure to read our article on the history of Uruguay's historic stadium:

Argentine charm and Palmeiras glory: A look at the venue for the Copa Libertadores final

If you aren't too interested in the history of the stadium hosting the final, then you might well want to check out Flashscore's feature preview of the showpiece event:

Estudiantes out to surprise Palmeiras & end Brazil’s dominance in Copa Libertadores final

19:00 CET - Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated 2026 Copa Libertadores final at Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, as Brazil's Palmeiras face Argentina's Estudiantes.

Palmeiras are the favourites and for good reason: the Brazilian giants made the 2025 final, making this their second Libertadores final since winning the title back in 2021. The reality is, Palmeiras have more recent experience at this stage and, on paper, a stronger side.

Palmeiras are second in Serie A behind only Flamengo and beat a very dangerous Fluminense side on penalties in the Libertadores semi-finals. They haven't been in the best form since, but it isn't too surprising with a glorious opportunity for a fourth Libertadores title looming.

Palmeiras vs Estudiantes win probability Flashscore

Estudiantes, however, have excelled as the underdogs in their remarkable run to the final and their tense penalty shootout win against last year's champions, Flamengo, in the semi-final is exactly why it would be a mistake to underestimate them.

Winning away at Corinthians in their quarter-final second leg after drawing the first leg at home is more evidence that Estudiantes are a serious threat and won't fear a Brazilian giant like Palmeiras after already knocking out two of Palmeiras' Serie A rivals en route to this final.

Whichever way this fascinating final goes as Brazil meets Argentina, be sure to follow all our live coverage building up to the game and throughout the match, which gets underway at 21:00 CET.