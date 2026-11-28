Kaizer Chiefs slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Chippa United in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, leaving them with 14 points from their opening 10 games of the league campaign. How does that compare with their starts over the past decade?

The loss to Chippa was only their second of the season, but they have drawn five matches to go with just three wins, giving them a total of 14 points.

It is their joint sixth-best start in the last 10 seasons, level with 2018/19, but they have five fewer points than at the same stage last season, when they collected 19.

Their best start was in 2019/20 under Ernst Middendorp, when they amassed 25 points (W8 D1 L1), but still finished runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their worst start was in 2020/21 under Gavin Hunt, when they collected just 10 points before eventually finishing eighth.

Chiefs have averaged 15.3 points after 10 games across these 10 seasons, putting their current total 1.3 points below that average.

Indeed, Chiefs went from their best 10-game start in the decade (25 points) to their worst (10) in consecutive seasons.