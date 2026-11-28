Paderborn registered comfortably their biggest-ever Bundesliga victory as they thrashed fellow promoted side Schalke 8-1 at Home Deluxe Arena, stretching their unbeaten home run to three league matches in the process.

The goal-shy visitors had a good chance to take an early lead when Junior Adamu’s effort from inside the area was saved by Nahuel Noll, before they had goalkeeper Loris Karius to thank for keeping them on level terms when he rushed off his line to thwart Stefano Marino inside the area.

Paderborn continued that momentum and took the lead after 21 minutes when a free-kick into the area found its way to the back post, where Jano ter Horst was waiting to direct it home from close range.

Momentum Flashscore

The opener clearly gave the hosts confidence, and they finished the first half in style to put themselves in a commanding position.

First, Marino’s effort from the edge of the area found the bottom left corner, before Laurin Curda’s ball into the box was turned home from close range by Marino, who doubled his goal tally for the season in the space of 10 minutes.

The Konigsblauen’s failure to score before half-time for the ninth time in their 11 Bundesliga fixtures this term left them with a mountain to climb after the restart, and the contest was well beyond them as early as the 57th minute, by which time they’d conceded twice more.

A perfectly-timed through ball from Tom Baack played Steffen Tigges in and the striker dinked it over Karius, just two minutes before Ruben Muller’s ball forward was latched onto by Marino, who lifted it over the Schalke stopper to complete his hat-trick.

Match stats Flashscore

Adil Aouchiche pulled a goal back for the away side on the hour, but that was only a temporary reprieve as Deniz Zeitler rubbed salt into their wounds with a sixth goal inside the final 20 minutes.

Gabriel Vidovic then netted a seventh from the penalty spot, before Felix Gotze notched an eight to round off just a second-ever head-to-head home win, which sees Paderborn climb into 10th.

Schalke, meanwhile, are now winless in their last five away matches, as they dropped into the automatic relegation zone with their heaviest defeat of the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Stefano Marino (Paderborn)

Check out the match stats here.