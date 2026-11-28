Leeds United made it three top-flight wins on the bounce for the first time since May 2021, comfortably defeating Coventry City 3-0 and marking the first time manager Daniel Farke has achieved that feat in the Premier League.

A 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge last week meant spirits were especially high at Elland Road, where Leeds were unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions (W6, D4) heading into this one.

The hosts made a promising start, yet Nico Elvedi had to make a telling contribution when tracking Sidiki Cherif’s run in behind and making a vital block.

At the other end, Noah Okafor also saw a shot blocked before Dominic Calvert-Lewin opted to pass across the face of goal, spurning a chance to strike from a promising position.

Calvert-Lewin goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell/Opta by Stats Perform

Ethan Ampadu then wasted an even better opportunity, striking a bouncing ball over after a Sean Longstaff corner, yet they went ahead in the 40th minute thanks to another Longstaff set-piece delivery that found the head of an unmarked Calvert-Lewin.

And on the stroke of half-time, the provider netted himself to double his side’s advantage, as a mishit Ampadu shot fell to Longstaff, whose curling shot deflected in off Tatsuhiro Sakamoto for his first goal of the season.

Calvert-Lewin tested Carl Rushworth with a near-post effort soon after the restart, and Okafor fired another Leeds shot off-target as the hosts looked to put the game to bed early.

Searching for a way back into the contest, Frank Lampard made four alterations just after the hour mark, but those efforts were in vain as Longstaff bagged a brace, sweeping home from an improvised Gabriel Gudmundsson backheel to put the result beyond doubt.

Match stats Flashscore

Rushworth’s outstretched leg denied Jayden Bogle what would have been a fourth Leeds goal, but that ultimately made little difference to the outcome.

Leeds have now lost just two of their last 24 home league head-to-heads (W17, D6) and are undefeated in nine Premier League encounters with Coventry (W5, D4).

Three points here lift them to sixth, nine places above their beaten opponents, who remain three points above the drop zone for now. None of the Sky Blues’ 12 league games have ended level (W4, L8) - a new club record at the start of a league campaign.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sean Longstaff (Leeds United)