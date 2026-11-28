Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet this Saturday to decide who will be crowned Libertadores champion, and the venue is well known to both teams. As well as bringing great joy to the Argentines, the Centenario Stadium recently hosted Palmeiras’ triumph and is set to stage its 21st decisive match in the continental tournament.

Opened in 1930, the complex still retains its original structure, with features that led FIFA to name it a World Football Historic Monument in 1983.

Flashscore visited the stadium to learn more about the history of the venue hosting the Libertadores final. Its architecture pays tribute to the immigrants who helped build it.

The Argentine charm

This will be the fifth time Estudiantes have played a decisive match at the Centenario Stadium. The first, in 1968, came against Palmeiras, in the third game of that year’s Libertadores final. Under the old format, if each team won one match in the final, the title would be decided in a third game at a neutral venue.

A year after winning their first continental title at the Centenario, Estudiantes returned to the stadium to face Nacional in the Libertadores final in 1969.

A 1-0 win, secured by Eduardo Flores from a free kick, helped the Argentine side claim their second competition trophy. In 1970, they won three consecutive titles at the same venue after a goalless draw with Penarol in the final.

Estudiantes’ golden era at the stadium was interrupted in 1971, when the team lost 1-0 to Nacional. In the third game of the final, the Uruguayans went on to lift the trophy in Lima.

Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP

Reliving 2021

If the Centenario holds fond memories for the Argentines, the same is true for Palmeiras fans. The Brazilian side rewrote the story of their 1968 defeat in the 2021 Libertadores, beating Flamengo in the final. Some supporters in Uruguay are revisiting those memories as they believe the team can win a fourth title this Saturday.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back here. It’s been five years since that title. Back then, I was more nervous because we faced Flamengo, but I’m just as confident today, and I know we’ll be four-time champions,” said Jose Madson, a Palmeiras fan who will also attend the final.

Centenario Stadium ready to host Palmeiras vs Estudiantes Flashscore/Mateus Damascena

The Centenario’s unique features

The stadium hosted the first World Cup in 1930. Next to the complex stands a monument commemorating that achievement: four players contesting a trophy, with the names of every world champion between 1930 and 1990 listed below.

Monument commemorating the 1930 World Cup Flashscore/Mateus Damascena

Another distinctive feature is the Tower of Tributes, which has nine floors - the same number of stripes as the Uruguay flag. At its base, the structure features aeroplane wings and the bow of a boat, celebrating the immigrants who arrived in the country in 1929 and helped build the stadium.

Centenario’s Tower of Tributes Reprodução/CONMEBOL

FIFA recognition

The grandeur of the Centenario Stadium was recognised by FIFA in 1983, when it was named a World Football Historic Monument - an honour held by no other complex anywhere in the world.

This will be the 21st final played at the stadium in the Libertadores. Once the final whistle goes, we will know whether the venue remains an Argentine charm or becomes a Brazilian trump card.