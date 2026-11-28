The Iraqi Football Association ⁠moved on Saturday to quell mounting speculation over ‌the future of national team ‌coach Graham Arnold, insisting ‌the Australian remains under ‌contract until February 28th.

The ‌federation's intervention followed the postponement of the 2027 ‌Asian Cup from early ⁠next ‌year to December.

Arnold, who ​this year led Iraq to the World ​Cup for the first time in 40 years, ⁠signed ​a contract extension in August.

"The issue of the national team's coaching staff has ‌not yet been decided," IFA media director Mohamed Khalaf told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Khalaf said all options would remain open if Arnold does not continue, including the ‌appointment of a local, ​Arab or foreign coach.

Iraq have no matches scheduled until March after finishing runners-up to Iran at the recent Basra ⁠International ⁠Tournament.