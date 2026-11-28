No Parisian has ever reached this total at such a young age: Warren Zaire-Emery could write a new chapter in Paris Saint-Germain history - and his own - against Lorient on Saturday evening.

Three days after the home draw with AS Roma on Matchday 5 of the Champions League, PSG return to Ligue 1 against Lorient. The team caused Luis Enrique's players problems last season, holding them to two draws.

The Spanish coach therefore struck a cautious tone when speaking to the press on Friday. "Even though the coach has changed, the team has the same idea and is very strong defensively. They have one of the five best defences in Europe. They sit deep and are very cohesive, so it is extremely difficult to have time to choose the best option.

"We have to be more attentive than usual; it will be very complicated. We didn't beat them in either match last year. We will have to be stronger tomorrow to take all three points", he said.

Last May, Zaire-Emery had restored the Paris side's lead just seconds after coming on. This Saturday, he could repeat that feat, having featured in every Ligue 1 match in 2026-2027.

Most notably, he could become the youngest player in Paris Saint-Germain history to reach 200 appearances, at 20 years and 265 days old. Until now, Adrien Rabiot has held the record. The AC Milan midfielder set it in 2018, at 23 years and three days old.

It is worth noting that Zaire-Emery already holds the PSG records for reaching the milestones of a first appearance (16 years and 151 days), 50 appearances (17 years and 287 days) and 100 appearances (18 years and 316 days) at the youngest age. His statistics therefore confirm his steady progress under Luis Enrique for more than three years.

Zaire-Emery's career stats Flashscore

Already a veteran at 20

He may not be the first name on the teamsheet for the biggest European fixtures, but Warren Zaire-Emery has still managed to establish himself in a squad that are reigning two-time European champions. And his game time is fully merited given his high level of performances.

His potential for improvement is enormous, and there is no doubt that his rise is only just beginning, even though he has already been around for several years.

He may not be viewed as one of the best players at PSG, but he has made the second most appearances in the Paris Saint-Germain (199) squad since 2022/23, behind only Vitinha (219). In terms of playing time, he has amassed 12,952 minutes and 139 starts. Only Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos have made more. That record goes hand in hand with his leadership, as he has already worn the PSG captain's armband six times from the start.

"He is a different player, a titi and someone with a lot of quality both as a footballer and as a person. It is a real pleasure to have a player like him. I know he would like to play every match. He is really special for us, and he will start tomorrow,", Luis Enrique said of him on Friday.

It should also be noted that he is the third Parisian to have won the most duels during this period (605), behind Nuno Mendes and Hakimi. Lorient have been warned…

Zarie-Emery's stats this season Flashscore

A host of records:

To conclude, here are some notable statistics ahead of his 125th Ligue 1 appearance at the Parc des Princes on Saturday evening.

• At 20 years and 31 days old (in 2026), Zaire-Emery became the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 40 appearances in the competition. Zaïre-Emery is also the second-youngest player in the competition's history to reach 20 appearances, behind Lamine Yamal.

• At just 20, Zaire-Emery is already among the ten most-capped academy graduates in PSG history. With 199 appearances, he is already closing in on iconic products of the Paris academy such as Mamadou Sakho (201), Adrien Rabiot (227) and Presnel Kimpembe (241).