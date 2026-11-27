Friday night's Polish II liga game between Stal Stalowa Wola and Legia Warsaw's reserves team was briefly halted by a very different kind of pitch invader.

Just minutes after Maksymilian Hebel put the home side 3-2 in front with an 85th minute penalty, an unknown spectator entered the field of play riding an electric scooter, forcing the referee to briefly halt play whilst stadium security attempted to chase the man down.

"We're seeing some very unusual scenes on the pitch in Stalowa Wola," local reporter Adam Delimat commented.

"I wonder how this can be interpreted? However, it seems to me that this is an intrusion by a fan, the likes of which I've never seen before, using an electric scooter."

It was unclear whether the spectator was apprehended after broadcast footage did not capture him leaving the pitch.

The timing of the incident certainly would not have been appreciated by the visiting side as they attempted to push for a stoppage time equaliser.

Legia Warsaw II, who were newly promoted this season from Poland's third division, are now in the relegation play-off zone after conceding 11 goals across consecutive defeats, whilst Wola's second consecutive win has them closing in on the top-six promotion play-offs bracket.