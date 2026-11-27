Nottingham Forest claimed consecutive H2H league wins over Chelsea for the first time since 1979, as Morgan Gibbs-White’s brace helped seal a memorable 3-2 victory at the City Ground.

A Blues side with one of the division’s leakiest defences may have welcomed the chance to face a goal-shy Forest team that had failed to score in a league-high six games, but the hosts took just five minutes here to break the deadlock.

Daniel Munoz floated in a cross from the right-hand side and a shinned volley from Igor Jesus flew past Emiliano Martinez, marking his second goal in as many H2Hs.

It was a familiar feeling of dread for Chelsea, who had tasted defeat in 10 of their previous 11 league matches when conceding first.

Despite that damning statistic, the visitors’ response was somewhat encouraging, as they enjoyed most of the first-half possession. However, an inability to register a shot on target before the break highlighted their struggles in the final third.

Match momentum Flashscore

Xabi Alonso’s men had bigger problems soon after the restart when Wesley Fofana was caught out by the spin of the ball and brought down Liam Delap in the box.

Gibbs-White coolly dispatched the subsequent spot-kick with 51 minutes played, sending Martinez the wrong way to score his first career goal against Chelsea.

The Blues had to score next, and they halved the deficit just three minutes later, as Pedro Neto’s strike fell kindly to half-time substitute Emmanuel Emegha to fire home past Matz Sels with their first shot on target.

James McAtee then spurned a golden opportunity to re-establish Forest’s two-goal advantage after being spotted by Gibbs-White, but could only direct a tame left-footed attempt straight at Martinez.

The hosts knocked on the door again moments later, and Murillo certainly hit his long-range strike with much more conviction, forcing Martinez into a fine save.

This contest was simmering nicely after the hour mark, and Morgan Rogers would have been disappointed to skew his shot wide from Jordan Henderson’s corner for a Blues side that had much more of an attacking threat compared to the first half.

But that would count for nothing when Gibbs-White latched onto Xaver Schlager’s incisive through ball and converted an excellent chipped finish over Martinez to score Forest’s third.

The goalscoring action wasn’t over yet though, as Emegha netted his and Chelsea’s second with a brilliant header from Neto’s cross to set up a nervy finish for the hosts.

Despite that late strike, Chelsea were left to lick their wounds after a torrid Friday evening in the East Midlands.

This result means Alonso’s side have now lost four of their last five league games, with only bottom-placed Crystal Palace conceding more than Chelsea’s 23 goals this season.

Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner’s side reflected on a job well done as they secured back-to-back home wins after beating Manchester City at the start of the month.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Emmanuel Emegha (Chelsea)