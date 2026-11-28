VAR to be used for inter-club group stage matches

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has introduced Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology for all group stage matches of the 2026/27 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, marking the first time VAR is used before the knockout rounds in African interclub competitions.

This will be the first time VAR will be used in the group stages of the CAF Interclub competitions, having previously only been implemented in the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The battle for the Champions League group stage will get underway with eight matches across the continent on Saturday, November 28th and Sunday, November 29th.

The opening round features several highly anticipated encounters, including Egyptian giants Zamalek against Tunisia's Club Africain, four-time champions Espérance Sportive de Tunis against Angola's Wiliete SC, and Tanzania's Simba SC against South Africa's Orlando Pirates.

According to a statement from CAF, the introduction of VAR will provide additional support to match officials and significantly contribute towards making match officiating and refereeing standards amongst the best in the world.

“Under the leadership of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, the organisation has prioritised investment in football infrastructure, technology, refereeing development and the professionalisation of its competitions,” read part of the statement.

“This implementation has been made possible by the CAF VAR Academy program, which provided the technology and trained qualified Video Match Officials (VMO) in all six CAF Zonal Unions.”

The statement added: “Dedicated VAR courses at Zonal Union and continental level are building a larger pool of competent, experienced VMOs. This pool of highly qualified officials strengthens decision consistency, building trust in African refereeing and African Football.

“CAF has steadily expanded the use of VAR across its major competitions, including the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and CAF Interclub competitions.”

Under the VAR protocol, video officials can intervene in cases involving potential clear and obvious errors or serious missed incidents related to goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards, and mistaken identity. The on-field referee retains the authority to make the final decision.

CAF kicked off the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) on Friday, November 27th, when the 2026/27 Confederation Cup group stage kicked off.

In the first group stage game under VAR, Al Ahli Tripoli started their campaign with a 2-1 away win over Tanzania's Azam FC.

Champions League matchday one fixtures

All kick-off times in GMT:

Group A

· Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) v Wiliete SC (Angola) – Saturday, 28 November 2026, 16h00 GMT

· Petro Atlético (Angola) v FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania) – Sunday, 29 November 2026, 16h00 GMT

Group B

· Zamalek SC (Egypt) v Club Africain (Tunisia) – Saturday, 28 November 2026, 16h00 GMT

· Young Africans (Tanzania) v MC Alger (Algeria) – Saturday, 28 November 2026, 13h00 GMT

Group C

· RS Berkane (Morocco) v Colombe Sportive (Cameroon) – Saturday, 28 November 2026, 19h00 GMT

· Simba SC (Tanzania) v Orlando Pirates (South Africa) – Sunday, 29 November 2026, 13h00 GMT

Group D

· Pyramids FC (Egypt) v MAS de Fès (Morocco) – Saturday, 28 November 2026, 16h00 GMT

· Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) v Horoya AC (Guinea) – Sunday, 29 November 2026, 19h00 GMT