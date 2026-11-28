Columbus Crew, with an injury-time goal from Santiago Rodriguez, beat Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 1-0 to knock the defending champions out of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs on Friday.

In game one of the three-game series between the Columbus Crew and Inter Miami, Lionel Messi's Miami came out flat, falling 3-0 to a team with much more energy and effort.

On Friday, they had the opportunity to avenge that and force a winner-take-all game three, but unfortunately, Miami were once again unable to find the back of the net. In fact, neither team was able to do so, as the game went into stoppage time tied at 0-0, with Miami on the verge of defeat if Columbus could come away with the winner.

They did just that in the end through Santiago Rodriguez in stoppage time, taking a cross into the box with a superb touch before finishing it off, sending the raucous Columbus crowd into an absolute frenzy.

From there, it was all over for Miami, with the team falling short in just two games of the MLS Cup Playoffs despite finishing the regular season second in the Eastern Conference only to Miami. Coming into the series with the No. 7 seed Crew, many expected Miami and Messi to cruise through to the next round, but in just two games the team was outscored 4-0, falling very short of the expectations coming into the 2026 season.

Across the 92 minutes of action, Miami generated just two shots to Columbus' five, while the majority of the game told the story of two very evenly matched teams doing battle.

Ultimately though, this is why the game is played, because on any given day, anybody can beat anybody else, and despite this being the matchup of the No. 2 vs. No. 7 seed, it was the Crew that came away victorious, knocking out one of the sports greatest ever players in shocking circumstances.